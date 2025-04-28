Tony Khan to replace AEW's Mariah May with 31-year-old star if she jumps ship to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May's contract with All Elite Wrestling will reportedly expire in the summer of this year. Furthermore, there are strong rumors that she is WWE-bound. The Glamour is an exceptional in-ring performer and a talented promo. If she signs with the Stamford-based company, it will be a huge loss for Tony Khan. However, this opens the possibility for AEW to recruit a 31-year-old star in her place.

Austrian professional wrestler Thekla recently got done with World Wonder Ring Stardom. The 31-year-old was one of the biggest names in the Japanese promotion. She has held the Goddess of Stardom Championship once, the Artist of Stardom Championship once, and is a former SWA World Champion (now defunct). Interestingly, according to several sources, she is expected to work in the United States soon.

It looks like there is going to be a bidding war for her between AEW and WWE. However, Tony Khan must do everything to bring her to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Thekla will be a brilliant addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster and is capable of having amazing matches with names such as Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Athena, and more. Furthermore, she will represent the country of Austria, the very same nation former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther belongs to.

AEW President Tony Khan thought that the Jon Moxley 'spiked bat' spot was great for business

A few weeks ago, on Dynamite, Adam Copeland suplexed Jon Moxley on a spiked bat. This spot was gruesome and is now quite infamous. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Way of The Blade podcast, he said that the spot was great for business as it generated immense mainstream attention.

"It made new fans and created interest. It was on TMZ. There are people who weren’t watching AEW that saw it. It brought outside fans in and created casual interest." said Tony Khan.

Jon Moxley is the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion. He is also the leader of the Death Riders' faction.

