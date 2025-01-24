Tony Khan's AEW to sign 9-time champion after alleged issues with WWE and Triple H? Possibility explored

Signing former WWE stars has been instrumental in AEW's success. Tony Khan has also made a few of them champions. This proves that a wrestler's career won't be over once their run with the Stamford-based promotion ends.

One of WWE's biggest female stars in recent years is former WWE RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. The 33-year-old is a skilled in-ring competitor and a brilliant talker. However, due to the birth of her daughter, she has been on a hiatus since January 2023.

The Goddess was supposedly going to make her comeback on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW. But this did not happen due to an "issue with her contract." Reports suggest that Bliss wanted a fresh deal with more advantages and money. However, WWE management intended to continue her existing deal. Since the two parties didn't reach an agreement, the Ohio native's return was kept on hold.

It appears that Alexa Bliss and Triple H are not on the best terms right now. There could be a fallout between the two, which could result in the new mother leaving World Wrestling Entertainment.

If she leaves the sports entertainment juggernaut, Tony Khan must sign the nine-time champion. She would be a great addition to the AEW women's roster. Furthermore, Khan could book her strongly and even put the AEW Women's World Championship on her. She will certainly be a draw.

Alexa Bliss once removed her shirt during AEW star Saraya's Twitch stream

In 2020, during an appearance on Saraya's Twitch channel, Alexa Bliss nonchalantly removed her shirt, showcasing her playful side. Two years later, the former Paige spoke about this incident on an episode of The Bellas Podcast.

“I had a big group of people, and then Alexa Bliss took her shirt off,” Saraya said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, sis, this is live!’ She had a bra on underneath, obviously, like a sports bra, but it was a low-cut one," Saraya added.

Alexa Bliss is married to musician Ryan Cabrera. Their daughter was born in November 2023.

