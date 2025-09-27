  • home icon
  • Tony Khan's major mistake will lead to 34-year-old AEW star joining WWE!

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 27, 2025 02:31 GMT
Tony Khan and Triple H are top players in AEW and WWE respectively [Photo: AEW Official YouTube Channel and wwe.com]
Tony Khan has had his fair share of situations where AEW stars ended up leaving the company to go to WWE. This is in situations following contract expiry, release requests, and even one where the individual was fired.

The same thing happens vice versa, and this has become something normal between both companies. This ends up being a gamble, as not many stars end up thriving after making a move. Some end up being less featured and getting lost in the mix.

One name that has been highly talked about due to their absence from AEW is Britt Baker. She has not been seen in any capacity since November, despite there not being a substantial reason for her absence, such as health issues. Her current situation could lead her to be the next to jump ship to WWE.

Britt Baker was not around during AEW's show in her hometown

Last Wednesday, Dynamite was in Pittsburgh. This show featured the fallout of All Out. Interestingly, the main event for this show featured Kris Statlander's first title defense, which was against Mina Shirakawa.

Despite the show being in her hometown, Britt Baker was not spotted in any way, and she was reportedly not backstage for the show. This is interesting, as several stars, despite not being cleared for action, sometimes watch shows in their hometown as a show of support for the company.

There was also brief speculation from the fans that with a women's match main eventing the show, Britt Baker could make her return, but this ended up not being the case.

Britt Baker has been in condition for a return to the ring

Last year, Britt Baker was in a blockbuster feud with Mercedes Moné that ended at AEW All In: London. However, her booking became very shaky following this. She was only seen in two more matches to close out the year, with the second beginning a 10-month hiatus from the company that is still ongoing.

Fightful reported earlier this month that Baker has been maintaining good condition for in-ring competition. It seems that she just may be waiting to be utilized by the company.

The company is wary of WWE picking her up

A few months ago, there was heavy speculation that Britt Baker wanted to go to WWE. There were even reports of looking for a way out from AEW and pushing for her release. These were all debunked, as both the company and Baker have never spoken about her leaving.

It was reported back in July that the Tony Khan-led company is aware that WWE could go after Baker and immediately bring her in should an opportunity arise. Despite not yet using her, it seems that they don't want to let her go just yet.

This is an interesting situation as several other stars, such as Ricky Starks and the Lucha Brothers, have gone through similar instances. There were no creative plans for them, so they had to wait things out till their contracts expired. Baker's contract is said to be running till next year. It remains to be seen whether AEW will bring her in before this year comes to an end.

