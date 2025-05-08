Tony Khan has saved the career of an "AEW pillar"

Tony Khan and a few other wrestlers founded AEW in 2019. Even though it has only been six years since this company was founded, it is now the second biggest wrestling promotion in North America. Furthermore, massive names such as Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland, Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, and Kazuchika Okada are currently signed with them.

During All Elite Wrestling's initial years, four young stars were seen as the "Four Pillars" of the company: MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara. All four names have proved their worth with time. However, Tony Khan has played a huge role in the resurrection of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's career.

MJF achieved immense success in AEW, but a certain rivalry ruined his momentum

During the first few years of All Elite Wrestling's existence, MJF was pushed to the moon. He was wrestling massive names and had a historic rivalry with none other than the legendary CM Punk. Eventually, he won the AEW World Championship and held it for more than 400 days. He also had a decent AEW International Championship reign.

Unfortunately, his confusing rivalry with Adam Cole proved detrimental to his career. This feud began on a high note, but fans soon lost interest when the storyline made little to no sense. Thankfully, Tony Khan decided to end it at the right time and change the Salt of the Earth's booking.

How Khan saved MJF's career

After the Adam Cole-MJF feud ended, Tony Khan booked a mini-MJF-Hangman Adam Page feud. This rivalry was well-received by fans, and Friedman gradually began regaining momentum.

The Salt of the Earth is currently in a fascinating storyline with the Hurt Syndicate. He has been trying to join the faction, but his attempts are looking futile. This angle is making for entertaining TV, and fans anticipate these segments every week. It is safe to say that Tony Khan has successfully saved Friedman's career with sensible booking and made the 29-year-old look like a mega star again.

Tony Khan on MJF resigning with All Elite Wrestling

In 2024, Maxwell Jacob Friedman resigned with All Elite Wrestling after several weeks of reported negotiation. Tony Khan was overjoyed by this, and in a TV Insider interview with he expressed his happiness.

"It’s really great. It means a lot to have MJF in AEW. He has been a great world champion and one of our biggest stars. Having MJF on Wednesday nights every week on TBS is a big deal" said Khan. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

MJF is often considered a modern-day great. Hopefully, he will hold the company's world title again soon.

