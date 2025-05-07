CM Punk sends public service announcement following RAW

CM Punk sent a message to WWE fans following his return this past Monday night on RAW. The Second City Saint showed up during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins.

Bron Breakker leveled Main Event Jey with a Spear, and Seth Rollins was moments away from capturing the World Heavyweight Championship, but CM Punk spoiled the party. The former AEW star rushed to the ring with a steel chair, causing the match to end via disqualification, and Uso retained the title.

Following his return, Punk took to his Instagram story today to send a public service announcement to fans. He requested that people stop touching strangers in public, and you can check out his message in the image below.

"Stop touching strangers in public," he wrote.

Punk sent a message to fans today on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk's Instagram story]

Seth Rollins defeated Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and Punk during the match, and The Visionary capitalized to pick up the victory. Bron Breakker has also aligned with Rollins and Heyman on WWE RAW.

WWE legend reacts to Paul Heyman betraying CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Paul Heyman turning his back on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long admitted that he was not surprised by Paul Heyman's actions. The Hall of Famer noted that Heyman was a genius, and the twist didn't catch him off guard at WrestleMania.

"No, because that's what Paul Heyman does. He's a genius at that kind of stuff. Okay, so that didn't surprise me at all. Paul can sell you a water fountain, I'm telling you," Long said. [From 14:39 onwards]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul attacked Jey Uso after this week's edition of WWE RAW went off the air. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Punk and Rollins in the weeks ahead.

