BREAKING: Jey Uso knocked out cold after RAW goes off the air by a "fan" in the crowd

Jey Uso had a mixed night in Omaha, Nebraska, on the May 5 episode of RAW. After the episode went off the air, he found himself knocked out cold by a "fan" in the crowd.
That fan was none other than Logan Paul, who surprisingly didn't appear on RAW on May 5. The show began with Jey Uso calling Logan Paul out, only for another "Paul" [Heyman] to come out and set up a title defense. Jey defended the World Title against Seth Rollins on RAW, but that match ended with a chaotic finish.
The World Heavyweight Champion high-fived fans to end the show, but one "fan" in a hoodie ended up knocking him out cold. It was Logan Paul.
While Jey Uso vs Logan Paul is not on the Backlash 2025 card, you can expect it to happen in a few weeks. It could be on RAW or the headliner for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show on May 24.
There are only five matches on the Backlash card, and the World Champion is not on it. But that doesn't mean his title defense isn't coming soon.
Jey has Sami Zayn and CM Punk to thank for his World Title reign still being intact after a chaotic finish to RAW.