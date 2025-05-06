  • home icon
  Jey Uso gets manipulated into his first title defense on RAW; it's not against Logan Paul

May 06, 2025
The World Heavyweight Champion (Pic Courtesy: Netflix)
Jey Uso was part of the crucial opening segment on RAW tonight. While he called out Logan Paul, he was instead met by another legendary figure, who manipulated him into putting his World title on the line on RAW.

He was met by none other than Paul Heyman, who went on a scathing rant explaining why he betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Heyman later apologized, stating that he didn't come out to talk about Reigns and Punk, but rather about Jey Uso himself. He informed him that he didn't get the real idea of power. Heyman said that while Jey Uso wants to be Champion, Seth Rollins has to be Champion.

Bron Breakker was stage one of the plan, and stage two is the World Heavyweight Title. Heyman told him that he's going to "allow him to choose" when he loses the title. Heyman asked him for a "favor" - to pick the time and place where Jey would defend his World Title against Seth Rollins.

As Heyman threw his mic, Jey approached Heyman and put the title on the line on the same night. It appeared as though Heyman successfully manipulated Jey Uso to give the title shot.

Just moments later, in a backstage segment, Paul Heyman confirmed that it was a trick played on Jey, and Seth Rollins had his "I told you so" moment. Recall that Rollins, being the architect, is essentially this generation's master manipulator—what Edge (now known as Cope) was in the Ruthless Aggression/early PG Era.

Breakker would have a learning moment as Heyman explained what was going on.

