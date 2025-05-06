CM Punk sends one-word message to Jey Uso following WWE RAW

CM Punk sent a message to Jey Uso following last night's episode of WWE RAW. Main Event Jey defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of this week's episode of the red brand in Omaha.

Bron Breakker interfered, but Sami Zayn showed up to even the odds. Breakker leveled Zayn with a Spear and then hit Uso with one as well, as the referee was distracted. Seth Rollins followed it up with a Stomp and was on the verge of winning the World Heavyweight Championship when CM Punk returned.

The Second City Saint rushed to the ring with a steel chair, saving Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship reign. He hit Breakker and Rollins with a steel chair, causing the match to end via disqualification. The 46-year-old took to his Instagram story to send a one-word message to Uso following WWE RAW, and you can check it out in the image below:

"Yeet," he wrote.

Punk returned during RAW last night. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match. Paul Heyman betrayed both Reigns and Punk during the bout to help The Visionary emerge victorious.

Former WWE writer claims CM Punk should have kicked off RAW with Paul Heyman

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes CM Punk should have kicked off last night's edition of WWE RAW instead of Jey Uso.

Jey Uso and Paul Heyman kicked off last night's edition of the red brand with a promo. Heyman went off on the World Heavyweight Champion and convinced him to put the title on the line against Seth Rollins.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the heels got the better of the babyfaces at WrestleMania, and that Punk should have been the one to have a promo with Heyman.

"Because of, with what went down at WrestleMania, the babyfaces should be confronting the heels. The heels got the upper hand at WrestleMania. The heels got over on the babyfaces. Therefore, the babyfaces need their comeback." He continued, "So the babyfaces were left on the short end of the stick at WrestleMania. This is the Punk promo calling out [Heyman] and dressing him down. But for some reason, the heel goes out there and dresses down the babyface," Russo said. [From 4:17 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Punk in the weeks ahead on RAW.

