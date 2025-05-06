CM Punk should have replaced popular star on RAW segment; claims wrestling veteran on WWE's backwards booking (Exclusive)

WWE star CM Punk showed up on RAW and attacked Seth Rollins during the main event. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company should have utilized Punk in the opening segment.
Jey Uso kicked off RAW this week but was interrupted by Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer cut a passionate promo, discussing how Punk placed him in a difficult position with his favor at WrestleMania.
On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that since the babyfaces, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, lost at 'Mania, they should have been coming out, looking for retribution. He felt the creative team was booking backwards, with heels like Heyman destroying Jey Uso on the mic.
"Because of, with what went down at WrestleMania, the babyfaces should be confronting the heels. The heels got the upper hand at WrestleMania. The heels got over on the babyfaces. Therefore, the babyfaces need their comeback." He continued, "So the babyfaces were left on the short end of the stick at WrestleMania. This is the Punk promo calling out [Heyman] and dressing him down. But for some reason, the heel goes out there and dresses down the babyface," Russo said. [From 4:17 onwards]
With this week's attack on Rollins, CM Punk ensured that the World Heavyweight Championship stays on Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker retaliate on RAW in the coming weeks.
While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.