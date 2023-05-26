Tony Khan should sign 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion ahead of AEW Collison launch

AEW Collision will be launching in only a few weeks, but despite CM Punk's rumored return, Tony Khan can still do more to elevate the show. While he's a controversial figure, the Saturday show would be perfect to host an Alberto Del Rio return.

Del Rio's WWE run resulted in two Heavyweight Championship reigns, wherein the Mexican-born star established himself in the United States wrestling industry. Unfortunately, accusations of abuse derailed his career even after leaving WWE, resulting in many fans turning on him. However, the 2020 charges were dropped against him on 10 December 2021, formally exonerating him.

CM Punk's return will likely be the talking point of Collision, however, a massive global star like Alberto Del Rio will only elevate the show further. Additionally, due to the controversy surrounding him, El Patron will also draw many eyes at the same time.

Del Rio recently teamed up with AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo at Lucha Libre's TripleMania 31 pay-per-view where they defeated Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis. The veteran has since continued to wrestle in the promotion, leading many to believe he'll return to a major promotion soon.

Would Alberto Del Rio consider debuting in AEW even with his ex-fiancé Saraya working there?

While some fans have pondered on El Patron becoming All Elite, many have pointed out that the star was once engaged to Saraya, and that their parting was marred in controversy.

During his appearance on The Wrassingh Show, Alberto Del Rio briefly considered possibly signing with AEW but transitioned into a warning to his former fiancé.

“It’s just like the WWE, it’s their decision. Everybody knows the truth, I already talked about it as well and you know, I said it – ‘Don’t put my name on your lips again because if you do, I am gonna expose you for what you are.’ I have no intentions on doing that. I have no intentions on entertaining the internet again," Del Rio warned. (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Despite his harsh stance, Alberto Del Rio insisted that he's happy for Saraya and that he's glad that both of them have moved on since their relationship ended. While they have both left the past behind, it seems like their issues were still left unresolved. Due to this, it would be surprising to see El Patron in AEW while the Anti-Diva is there.

