Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patrón) and Penta Zero Miedo emerged victorious next to Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis at Lucha Libre's "TripleMania 31" event in Monterrey, Mexico.

The former WWE Champion returned to the ring after a brief hiatus at the start of the year, teaming up with a prominent AEW talent in his comeback bout.

Alberto competed in a tag team battle against former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo, who competes in AAA under his actual name Pentagón Jr.

Penta and Alberto teamed together for the first time in the bout after being on opposite sides of the ring for a handful of contests in 2015. Alberto Del Rio collaborated with Penta's brother Rey Fenix in one of the contests.

On 16th April, Del Rio and Zero Miedo defeated their opponents in the Rivalry War by making them tap out. With this, Psycho and Adonis advance to the next round with the possibility of facing each other in a betting fight.

Alberto Del Rio discussed his return to WWE under new management

The company released Alberto Del Rio on 9 September 2016 following the dissolution of the League of Nations. His most recent match was a loss against John Cena on the August 16 episode of WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with Ten Count in December 2022, Del Rio was asked if Triple H had approached him regarding a future return.

"To be honest I haven't talked to the new administration, I did when John Laurinaitis was around and a couple of phone calls that didn't go anywhere and then you know it happened what happened. We have a new administration doing fantastic things," Del Rio said.

During his six-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, Alberto Del Rio battled Edge in the latter's final match before his initial retirement at WrestleMania 27, as well as a slew of other legendary talents, including Rey Mysterio, CM Punk, John Cena, The Big Show, Sheamus, and Rob Van Dam.

