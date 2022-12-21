Since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, Triple H has re-signed many former superstars. However, one star claiming he is yet to hear from The Game is Alberto Del Rio.

Del Rio spent seven years in WWE on and off, where he won multiple world championships as well as the 40-man Royal Rumble match in 2011, which saw him earn a world title match at WrestleMania 27.

During a recent interview on Ten Count, Del Rio was asked if he had heard from The Game regarding a possible return to the company after more than five years away.

"To be honest I haven’t talked to the new administration, I did when John Laurinaitis was around and a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere and then you know it happened what happened. We have a new administration doing fantastic things." [1:15 - 1:39]

Check out the full interview below:

As a main event WWE Superstar, Alberto Del Rio faced off against multiple iconic superstars, including John Cena, CM Punk, Edge, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio.

Alberto Del Rio on Triple H retiring from the ring

Earlier this year, The King of Kings announced the end of his in-ring career after a series of problems with his heart. Following this announcement, many in the industry paid tribute to Triple H.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio looked back on his working relationship with Triple H and the Hall of Famer's impact on the wrestling business.

"In the past, our differences didn’t allow us to have the best relationship. However, only with wisdom can we recognize when we commit a mistake and understand that we can amend those errors. I’ve always respected you and your legacy. Yes, the great legacy that you left behind for us wrestlers, fans, and the industry. The industry that you've given so much to. You’ve been involved (in the wrestling industry) 100% to pass the torch and make sure that the whole business can function for many years to come," said Del Rio. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Triple H confirmed his retirement from the ring this past April at WrestleMania 38 as he opened night 2 of the Premium Live Event, where he left his boots in the middle of the squared circle.

Would you like to see Alberto Del Rio return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please give credit to Ten Count and H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

