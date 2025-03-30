Tony Khan splitting a former WWE duo for the first time in 11 years in AEW? Exploring the hints

Tony Khan might be looking to split up a popular tag team due to recent developments. This could end their 11-year partnership.

FTR have been teaming together since their time in NXT. They continued to team up when they moved to the main roster and maintained their tag team partnership upon arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Over the past few years, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world. Recently, they began teaming up with Cope to form Rated FTR. The trio has been feuding with the Death Riders and is set to face this group in a trios match for the AEW World Trios Championship at Dynasty 2025.

However, there seems to be some cracks forming within FTR. When Cope failed to win the World title, FTR and Willow Nightingale came to the ring to console him. However, Dax Harwood was visibly upset with the former Edge. When the Rated-R Superstar extended his hand to Dax to lift him up, the latter walked away. Cash tried to stop him, but Dax ignored his tag team partner and continued walking. Later, Dax apologized to Cope for walking out on him and proposed that they challenge for the World Tag Team titles.

This week on Collision, Dax faced off against Wheeler Yuta and ended up losing the match. He was visibly frustrated and put his hands on the referee. Security personnel came out to restrain him, but Cash Wheeler came to his aid. In a shocking turn of events, Dax shoved his partner to the ground. Realizing what he had done, he offered to help Cash up to his feet but was denied, and the two men nearly butted heads before Wheeler walked away, seemingly frustrated with his tag team partner.

These scenes suggest that Tony Khan may be planning to split up this duo very soon. This could possibly happen at Dynasty when Rated FTR fails to win the trios match against the Death Riders. Dax could betray both Cash Wheeler and Cope, turning heel in the process.

Tony Khan could implement another permanent change in AEW

Tony Khan has implemented several changes over the years for AEW. One change took place during last week's episode of Collision, where the show was split into two parts across Saturday and Sunday due to TNT's coverage of college basketball. However, AEW Plus subscribers on Triller TV had to wait until Sunday 11 PM EST to watch the full two-hour episode, which upset its fanbase.

Despite the backlash, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that these changes were successful and that Tony Khan could make this a permanent change for future sporting events.

“There will likely be time slot changes during the NBA and NHL playoffs… What we’ve been told is that AEW and WBD already have plans for all sports and other programming preemptions on Wednesdays or Saturdays for the rest of the year,” Meltzer confirmed. [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will make these changes permanent.

