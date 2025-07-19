  • home icon
  Tony Khan to strip AEW star of top title due to a serious reason? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to strip AEW star of top title due to a serious reason? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 19, 2025 03:15 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling

Following recent reports regarding a top AEW star, could Tony Khan strip them of their title? This is consistent with how he handles other similar cases that have occurred recently.

Last weekend at AEW All In: Texas, TK made a last-minute change to the match card by stripping Adam Cole of his TNT Championship as he was not medically cleared. He also did the same to Red Velvet that same week, as a new Interim ROH Women's TV Champion was crowned at Supercard of Honor.

Mina Shirakawa won the title that night, but unfortunately, she also sustained an injury. The Japanese star was part of the AEW Women's Casino Gauntlet match, and it was mentioned that she broke her hand during the contest. Athena ultimately won the entire match, earning a contract for a future title shot.

Seeing as the Interim ROH Women's TV Champion is also injured and without a timeline for recovery, Tony Khan could also strip her of her belt due to her inability to defend it. He could book a new match for a new interim champion, which would give both Mina and Red Velvet a chance to recover properly. The two could slug it out for the title when they are both cleared for action.

What is the nature of AEW star Red Velvet's injury?

A few days before Supercard of Honor, it was revealed that Red Velvet would be unable to defend her title, and thus, an interim champion was crowned. She was in attendance for the show, as she wanted to see which woman would inherit her title in the meantime.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that she had sustained a neck injury during her match with Kira as part of the Fantastica Mania Mexico event in Arena Mexico. The report did not provide specifics, such as a recovery timeline or the date she sustained this injury, but it revealed that she would be taking a hiatus to recover.

It seems that there might still be changes to ROH's women's division, as another one of their titles may be up for grabs. This all depends on Mina Shirakawa's injury, as a short-term one might not require her to drop this.

Edited by Angana Roy
