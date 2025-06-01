Tony Khan to suddenly end top AEW heel's push amid backstage heat? Exploring the possibility

An AEW star has received some backstage heat following an unfortunate moment a few days ago on Dynamite. Could Tony Khan use this as a reason to derail his momentum and keep him away until it all boils over?

Last Wednesday, Kyle Fletcher took on Adam Cole with the TNT Championship on the line. At a point in the match, The ProtoStar attempted a powerbomb on Cole onto the ring apron. He threw him from too far away, causing Cole's head to nearly hit the apron instead of his back. Fortunately, it was his arm that hit the ring first, and a risk of a head injury did not take place.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that there were those backstage in AEW who were furious with The Protostar. This was due to Adam Cole having his fair share of head injuries and concussions. Some of these have kept him away from action for an extended period.

Due to the reception backstage, Tony Khan could diffuse the situation by giving Kyle Fletcher a sort of timeout. Although this was an unexpected situation, it would provide a way for him to ensure that he works on everything and can return when it has all died down. TK could temporarily halt the major push he has been giving to the 26-year-old.

Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher got into a brawl post-match on AEW Dynamite

Fletcher and Cole's match ended prematurely. The latter was going for his finisher for the win, but Josh Alexander interfered, leading to a disqualification call.

Kyle Fletcher did not understand why The Don Callis Family made a move like that, but before he could get into it, Adam Cole confronted him, and the two got chippy backstage. This was a sign that things were not over between them.

This may eventually lead to a TNT Championship rematch between the two AEW stars, without any interference. Fletcher looks to prove he could have braved the storm without the help of his comrades, while Cole looks to prove that he is always the better competitor.

