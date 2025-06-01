  • home icon
  Tony Khan to suddenly end top AEW heel's push amid backstage heat? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to suddenly end top AEW heel's push amid backstage heat? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 03:46 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account]

An AEW star has received some backstage heat following an unfortunate moment a few days ago on Dynamite. Could Tony Khan use this as a reason to derail his momentum and keep him away until it all boils over?

Last Wednesday, Kyle Fletcher took on Adam Cole with the TNT Championship on the line. At a point in the match, The ProtoStar attempted a powerbomb on Cole onto the ring apron. He threw him from too far away, causing Cole's head to nearly hit the apron instead of his back. Fortunately, it was his arm that hit the ring first, and a risk of a head injury did not take place.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that there were those backstage in AEW who were furious with The Protostar. This was due to Adam Cole having his fair share of head injuries and concussions. Some of these have kept him away from action for an extended period.

Due to the reception backstage, Tony Khan could diffuse the situation by giving Kyle Fletcher a sort of timeout. Although this was an unexpected situation, it would provide a way for him to ensure that he works on everything and can return when it has all died down. TK could temporarily halt the major push he has been giving to the 26-year-old.

Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher got into a brawl post-match on AEW Dynamite

Fletcher and Cole's match ended prematurely. The latter was going for his finisher for the win, but Josh Alexander interfered, leading to a disqualification call.

Kyle Fletcher did not understand why The Don Callis Family made a move like that, but before he could get into it, Adam Cole confronted him, and the two got chippy backstage. This was a sign that things were not over between them.

This may eventually lead to a TNT Championship rematch between the two AEW stars, without any interference. Fletcher looks to prove he could have braved the storm without the help of his comrades, while Cole looks to prove that he is always the better competitor.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
