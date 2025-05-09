Tony Khan to suspend ex-WWE star after AEW Beach Break 2025 due to his recent actions? Looking at the possibility

A former WWE Superstar was shockingly assaulted by one of AEW's top heels this week on Collision. The latter, Ricochet, also attacked several officials on the show. As a consequence of laying hands on Zach Gowen, the high-flyer has now been booked in a match against the 42-year-old at Dynamite: Beach Break. However, Ricochet's overall actions on Collision could lead to Tony Khan fining or suspending him after May 14.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling hosted this week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The latter program aired live on Thursday instead of its usual Saturday night slot and featured Ricochet in action against Angelico. The Excellence of Elevation picked up the win and afterwards cut an incendiary promo, lashing out at fans in the arena.

The high-flyer then turned his attention to former WWE Superstar and Michigan native Zach Gowen, who was in attendance in the crowd. The One and Only proceeded to taunt the ex-TNA and ROH competitor before launching a vicious attack on some AEW security guards. When Ricochet started forcibly cutting one security official's hair inside the ring with his scissors, Gowen intervened and snatched them away. However, this led to Ricochet taking out Zach and then walking away with the latter's prosthetic leg.

Ad

Trending

The Human Highlight Reel's actions outraged fans and announcers alike, and it was subsequently revealed that he would battle Zach Gowen next week at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. While this matchup will grant the 42-year-old star the chance to seek retribution against Ricochet, the latter could still face suspension or at least a heavy fine from All Elite head honcho Tony Khan over his conduct and for attacking security officials on Collision.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the company has already announced Ricochet's match against Gowen, the promotion could present an angle that could see AEW EVPs The Young Bucks in kayfabe overriding Khan's suspension imposed on The Future of Flight, building on his newly formed alliance with The Elite.

Ricochet was in action on AEW Dynamite this week

Ricochet first teamed with The Elite on the April 30 edition of Dynamite, helping the faction defeat the babyface team of Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe in a multi-person tag bout. The Highlight of the Night joined forces with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson once again this Wednesday and defeated the trio of Briscoe, Bailey, and Swerve Strickland.

Ad

Whether Ricochet will officially join the ranks of The Elite anytime soon remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More