  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  Tony Khan to suspend former AEW champions following assault? Looking at the chances

Tony Khan to suspend former AEW champions following assault? Looking at the chances

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 15, 2025 10:58 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW
AEW CEO Tony Khan. [Image via AEW YouTube]

Two of AEW's so-called "Founding Fathers" suffered a huge loss this weekend at All In Texas, resulting in their executive powers in the company being stripped from them. The stars in question, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks), could very well disrupt the promotion's upcoming television programming and attack its officials, forcing Tony Khan to suspend them in kayfabe, writing them off of television.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were in action last Saturday at AEW All In 2025, where they faced off against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland in a standard tag bout with a couple of high-stakes stipulations: if The Bucks lost, they would lose their on-screen titles as EVPs, and if "The Mogul Assassins" were to be defeated, neither Ospreay nor Strickland would be allowed to challenge for the World Championship for a whole year.

Despite their finest efforts, the former World Tag Team Champions ended up on the losing end against The Aerial Assassin and The Realest. They were also unable to help Jon Moxley retain the World Title against their former ally Hangman Adam Page in the main event. With the balance of power seemingly having shifted in favor of the babyfaces, The Young Bucks could retaliate by crashing this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and trying to hijack the show.

In the process, the former EVPs could ambush multiple high-ranking All Elite officials and maybe even lay hands on Tony Khan once again. This could force the company's CEO to suspend The Young Bucks in kayfabe and briefly write them off television.

Tony Khan on his initial conversations with The Young Bucks regarding AEW

Despite no longer being AEW EVPs, the foundational role played by The Young Bucks behind the inception of All Elite Wrestling cannot be denied. Tony Khan himself discussed the subject during the post-All In Texas Media Scrum, recalling how Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were the first individuals to seriously consider the idea of establishing the promotion over seven years ago.

“The first person who really took the idea of [All Elite Wrestling] seriously was, at first, Matt, and then Matt put me on the phone with Nick, and that was literally seven years ago. Over seven years ago. Matt and I talked for a long time; I want to say July 3rd of 2018, for 35-40 minutes the night before Fourth of July.” [H/T: Fightful]
It remains to be seen what lies next for The Bucks on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Anurag Mukherjee

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
