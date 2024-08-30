  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan to suspend two AEW stars and cancel their match at All Out pay-per-view? Exploring the twist

Tony Khan to suspend two AEW stars and cancel their match at All Out pay-per-view? Exploring the twist

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 30, 2024 02:44 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's GM and CEO [Image credit: AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan could suspend two AEW stars for their actions on this week's Dynamite. He may even cancel their match at All Out pay-per-view. The stars being discussed are MJF and Daniel Garcia.

MJF brutally attacked the Dragon Slayer last month. He hit a second rope piledriver, which made Daniel miss almost two months. The latter returned to All In London, costing Maxwell his American Championship against Will Ospreay. The duo confronted each other on the recent edition of Dynamite and were involved in a massive brawl. Also, Garcia almost hit a second rope piledriver to the Salt of the Earth.

The AEW President made the contest official for All Out a few moments later. However, following Dynamite, a very frustrated interim EVP, Christopher Daniels, talked about MJF and Daniel Garcia targeting each other's necks and threatening their careers for a match. Understanding the severity of the situation, Tony Khan could suspend both stars to keep them separated. He might even call off the match as both stars were ready to put their careers on the line.

also-read-trending Trending

However, considering the intensity of the rivalry and the amount of fan interest in it, a cancellation is highly unlikely.

MJF believes he was cheated at AEW All In

The Wolf of Wrestling was shocked to see the Red Death at Wembley Stadium during his match for the American title. The distraction led to the Aerial Assassin's victory against Maxwell.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the former AEW American Champion claimed he was in pain and angry after Daniel cost him the bout.

"I am in a lot of pain right now. I am very angry right now... I want to make something very clear. I was cheated, not just by Will Ospreay, but by Daniel Garcia. You want to talk about follow-up? I'm going to give you follow-up on Dynamite," he said.

If the match happens, it will be interesting to see who wins between MJF and Daniel Garcia.

Have you met Umaga's son yet?

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी