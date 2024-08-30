Tony Khan to suspend two AEW stars and cancel their match at All Out pay-per-view? Exploring the twist

Tony Khan could suspend two AEW stars for their actions on this week's Dynamite. He may even cancel their match at All Out pay-per-view. The stars being discussed are MJF and Daniel Garcia.

MJF brutally attacked the Dragon Slayer last month. He hit a second rope piledriver, which made Daniel miss almost two months. The latter returned to All In London, costing Maxwell his American Championship against Will Ospreay. The duo confronted each other on the recent edition of Dynamite and were involved in a massive brawl. Also, Garcia almost hit a second rope piledriver to the Salt of the Earth.

The AEW President made the contest official for All Out a few moments later. However, following Dynamite, a very frustrated interim EVP, Christopher Daniels, talked about MJF and Daniel Garcia targeting each other's necks and threatening their careers for a match. Understanding the severity of the situation, Tony Khan could suspend both stars to keep them separated. He might even call off the match as both stars were ready to put their careers on the line.

However, considering the intensity of the rivalry and the amount of fan interest in it, a cancellation is highly unlikely.

MJF believes he was cheated at AEW All In

The Wolf of Wrestling was shocked to see the Red Death at Wembley Stadium during his match for the American title. The distraction led to the Aerial Assassin's victory against Maxwell.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the former AEW American Champion claimed he was in pain and angry after Daniel cost him the bout.

"I am in a lot of pain right now. I am very angry right now... I want to make something very clear. I was cheated, not just by Will Ospreay, but by Daniel Garcia. You want to talk about follow-up? I'm going to give you follow-up on Dynamite," he said.

If the match happens, it will be interesting to see who wins between MJF and Daniel Garcia.

