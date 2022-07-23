5 best Twitter posts from Tony Khan about WWE before he started AEW

WWE has had its biggest competition in Tony Khan's fledgling promotion, AEW, since they first formed back in 2019. Fans are often divided on which promotion is the best.

AEW has some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, many of which have crossed over from their biggest competitors. Khan being considered a wrestling fan first and foremost, it's no surprise that he interacted with his now rival promotion before establishing his own.

Here we list 5 of the best tweets Tony Khan made regarding WWE before starting AEW.

#5. Tony Khan references John Cena vs. Kevin Owens

In 2015, Tony Khan took to Twitter to praise NFL commentator Alex Marvez. Khan seemed thrilled to hear from Marvez multiple times per week. He compared it to Kevin Owen's victory over John Cena during that year's Elimination Chamber PPV:

Unfortunately for Owens, that sole victory would be the final time he would defeat The Champ. Since October 2018, John Cena has defeated the Superstar on every other occasion they've stepped into the ring.

Today, Alex Marvez is a major AEW fan and often posts about the promotion and shares their Twitter posts. Marvez also claims to have co-written Chris Jericho's infamous "List," which Kevin Owens is likely on today.

#4. Stephanie McMahon receives a happy birthday wish from the future AEW President

Stephanie McMahon is currently the Interim CEO of WWE and is in direct competition with Tony Khan today. However, back in 2014 Khan was simply the owner of the Jaguars and a massive wrestling fan, as he took to Twitter to wish McMahon a happy birthday.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @StephMcMahon Happy birthday in all applicable time zones, + a happy belated birthday in all time zones east of the applicable ones, Steph! @StephMcMahon Happy birthday in all applicable time zones, + a happy belated birthday in all time zones east of the applicable ones, Steph!

Since establishing AEW, Tony Khan has not interacted openly with Stephanie McMahon. Several top AEW talents made brief video appearances on WWE RAW recently to pay tribute on John Cena's 20th Anniversary. Fans have speculated that Khan was directly contacted by Stephanie to make the moments happen.

#3. Tony Khan congratulates WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns

Back in 2015, even Tony Khan took a moment to acknowledge The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table himself, Roman Reigns. Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Roman on winning his then 2nd WWE World Heavyweight Championship after the Superstar defeated then-champion, Sheamus.

For fans who might not know, Roman was a promising NFL player before deciding to transition over to wrestling, like many Superstars historically have. During his football career, Reigns was signed to Khan's NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2007. He was released shortly before the season.

#2. Titus O'Neil thanks Tony Khan for opening a gym and the future AEW founder responds

Much like Roman Reigns, Titus O'Neil also began his career in the NFL and nearly signed with Khan's Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately for the inaugural 24/7 Champion, a knee injury would sideline him long enough to prevent him from formally joining the Jaguars.

Tony Khan opened the Jaguar's gym facility for O'Neil to help him keep in shape as he prepared for his upcoming WWE appearance:

Titus O'Neil @TitusONeilWWE Big Thanks To my friend Jacksonville Jaguars owner tonykhan and the Jaguar organization for opening… instagram.com/p/y0BwSCvKuk/ Big Thanks To my friend Jacksonville Jaguars owner tonykhan and the Jaguar organization for opening… instagram.com/p/y0BwSCvKuk/

The knee injury and change in trajectory does not seem to have affected the relationship between the AEW President and WWE Superstar. He responded to O'Neil after the Superstar took to Instagram and Twitter to thank him:

#1. Khan dedicates Jaguars' win to WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair

Tony Khan often interacts with fans after AEW shows and humbly thanks them all after events. Khan has seemingly always done this, never shying away from expressing his gratitude.

In 2017 Ric Flair suffered a major health scare due to complications from a blockage in his bowels. Flair was immediately put into a medically induced coma and spent an entire month in hospital before he was discharged.

Khan took to Twitter to dedicate the Jaguars' victory over the Houston Texans to The Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you, you AWESOME @Jaguars fans! I'd like to dedicate our win today to all of you + my friend @RicFlairNatrBoy . Get well soon Ric! WOOO Thank you, you AWESOME @Jaguars fans! I'd like to dedicate our win today to all of you + my friend @RicFlairNatrBoy. Get well soon Ric! WOOO

Despite their friendship, Flair has never made an AEW appearance. Despite health scares in recent years, The Nature Boy seems better than ever. He's planning to step into the Squared Circle one last time during a special pay-per-view event that'll involve a number of AEW stars.

