WWE airs special John Cena tribute video featuring AEW stars on RAW

WWE aired a special tribute video for John Cena on Monday Night RAW, featuring stars who are currently signed to AEW.

The heart of the company for the past two decades, John Cena, made his return to RAW tonight at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas in a grand appreciation show to mark his 20th anniversary. Almost everyone in the locker room came out to celebrate Cena's contributions to WWE.

WWE aired a special video montage of stars thanking The Cenation Leader. The video featured Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight, who are now signed to All Elite Wrestling. Both of these stars have worked with Cena in the past and were referred to as their in-ring names in the company.

We also saw Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and Trish Stratus featured in the tribute video.

Fans reacted to seeing AEW stars in WWE's John Cena tribute video

June 27 marked the 20th anniversary of Cena's career in WWE, and fans have been hyped for the 16-time world champion's return to the company.

Fans were equally overjoyed to see The Big Show with Jericho and The American Dragon. They were also quite amazed at the company for including them since the three men are now signed to AEW.

The WWE Universe sent out their reactions to the affair as soon as it aired on RAW.

Casual Que @casual_que

#WWERaw AEW wrestlers praising John Cena on Raw? Well would you look at that. Even they respect the goat. AEW wrestlers praising John Cena on Raw? Well would you look at that. Even they respect the goat. #WWERaw

One fan pointed out how surreal the moment seemed to them as AEW stars crossed over to thank Cena.

💀死体💀 @DeadBodyPerson

Forbidden Door be popping off. There's something surreal about AEW wrestlers backstage or at their hotel room cutting promos that are going to air live on #WWERAW for John Cena of all people lol.Forbidden Door be popping off. There's something surreal about AEW wrestlers backstage or at their hotel room cutting promos that are going to air live on #WWERAW for John Cena of all people lol.Forbidden Door be popping off.

Ken Lewis✌🏽 @KenLewis21 AEW and WWE tonight for John Cena AEW and WWE tonight for John Cena https://t.co/0CYnl29OiR

Juanito’s Wrestling Vlog & MORE @juanitosvlog Weird yet cool that footage of AEW Stars Big Show,Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho was shown on RAW congratulating John Cena on his 20th Anniversary Weird yet cool that footage of AEW Stars Big Show,Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho was shown on RAW congratulating John Cena on his 20th Anniversary 😎

Tonight's edition of RAW certainly feels like a special night for everyone involved, especially Cena. The Cenation Leader last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam last year when he lost to Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen who he will face off against this time around.

