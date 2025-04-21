Top 5 AEW title wins that were more electrifying than John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 41 triumph

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. However, fans are not too thrilled about the way the main event of this year's Show of Shows culminated.

In the final moments of the contest, John Cena hit The American Nightmare with a low-blow. The Franchise Player then blasted his opponent with the Undisputed WWE Title to secure the three count.

The inconsequential involvement of Travis Scott and the absence of The Rock affected the main event of WrestleMania 41 to a great extent. John Cena's final onslaught on Cody Rhodes was also pretty underwhelming, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of the fans.

While he did script history at WrestleMania 41, John Cena's 17th World Title win did not feel as grand as it could have been. Meanwhile, AEW has booked several iconic title changes in the past that easily overshadowed The Franchise Player's victory at WrestleMania 41.

In this article, let's look at five AEW title wins that were more electrifying than John Cena's triumph at WrestleMania 41.

#5. The Opps' Trios Titles win was more impressive than John Cena's title win at WrestleMania 41

In the latest episode of Dynamite, the trio of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs put an end to The Death Riders' World Trios Championship reign. It was a highly competitive contest, where The Samoan Submission Machine made Jon Moxley pass out with the Coquina Clutch.

After the match, top babyfaces like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and many others came out to celebrate with The Opps. The victory was far more impressive than John Cena's title win at WrestleMania 41, as The Opps finally put an end to the tyranny of the evil faction in an eventful way.

It was a very big deal for the entire All Elite Wrestling roster, which prompted other babyfaces to rush towards the ring.

#4. Toni Storm emerged victorious at AEW Grand Slam Australia

Toni Storm has had the most insane character development in AEW. After floundering in the Jacksonville-based promotion for months, Storm introduced the Timeless persona in the fall of 2023, which ended up being a turning point in her career.

At All In 2024, Toni Storm lost the AEW Women's Championship against her arch-rival, Mariah May. After this match, Storm took a six-month break from All Elite Wrestling, but she continued to wrestle for STARDOM and CMLL during this time.

In December 2024, Toni Storm made her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and reverted to her previous 'Rockstar' gimmick. It was all a trap, as Storm laid out the challenge to Mariah May for AEW Grand Slam Australia, after pretending to be her former self for weeks.

At AEW Grand Slam Australia, The Timeless Star regained the AEW Women's World Title by beating The Woman from Hell via Inside Cradle. Storm's victory was quite huge, as it sent the entire Australian crowd into a crazy.

The pop that The Timeless Superstar got after taking down The Glamour was one of the biggest in AEW's history. Interestingly, it was not the end of this rivalry, as the duo had the Hollywood Ending to their feud at Revolution 2025.

#3. Hangman Adam Page's win at Full Gear 2021 was much better than the ending of WrestleMania 41

Hangman Adam Page had the chance to become the first-ever AEW World Champion in 2019. However, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy failed to defeat Chris Jericho at All Out 2022, which sent him on a downward spiral.

The Hanger spent the next two years trying to regain his confidence. Hangman Page also lost the support of his best friends, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during this time.

While Page struggled to find his way back to the top, The Best Bout Machine dominated the men's division as the AEW World Champion. The two men eventually crossed paths at Full Gear 2021, where Hangman Page looked to get redemption against his former ally.

The Omega vs. Page feud had been in the works for nearly two years, and the duo did it justice by delivering one of the best in-ring spectacles in the history of the company. The Cleaner did everything in his power to defeat his opponent, but The Hanger refused to be put down that easily.

Ultimately, it was the Anxious Millennial Cowboy who emerged victorious in this contest. Hangman's World Title win was an emotional moment for the fans, who had followed his journey up to that moment.

It was a satisfying conclusion to a classic storyline between a courageous babyface and a despicable heel. The same thing cannot be said about the WrestleMania 41 match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, whose ending seemed very abrupt.

#2. Swerve Strickland's win at Dynasty 2024 overshadows John Cena's triumph at WrestleMania 41

Swerve Strickland has rapidly risen to become a top star in All Elite Wrestling. While The New Flavor was seen as a mid-card act at best in WWE, the 34-year-old star proved his real worth once he arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At Dynasty 2024, Swerve Strickland locked horns with Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. The Killshot had been chasing title glory for months at this point, but he was not able to succeed in his quest.

Swerve had accumulated a considerable fanbase after his intense feud with Hangman Page. Fans were quite invested in the Joe vs. Swerve contest, as they were eager to know if The New Flavor could fulfill his title desires.

Strickland brought his A-game into this contest, as he pushed The Destroyer to his limits. In the end, The Realest One nailed Joe with a Swerve Stomp to secure a historic win.

The Missouri crowd erupted with joy the moment Swerve secured the third and final count over The Samoan Submission Machine. It was an emotional moment for the former WWE star, who became the first-ever black world champion in AEW history.

While Tony Khan nailed the ending of Dynasty 2024, Triple H left a lot to be desired with the ending of WrestleMania 41.

#1. John Cena's WrestleMania 41 victory did not feel as impactful as Bryan Danielson's triumph at All In 2024

Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out 2021. The American Dragon went on to wrestle for AEW on a full-time basis for the next three years.

During this run, The Leader of the Yes Movement established himself as an AEW legend. The three years saw Danielson put on countless in-ring classics and put over several superstars.

The AEW World Championship always eluded the 43-year-old veteran for a very long time. Bryan Danielson was also unwilling to win the prestigious title, which was upsetting for the majority of the fans.

The former member of The Blackpool Combat Club had mentioned several times that 2024 would be his final year as a full-time pro wrestler. In July 2024, Danielson earned possibly his last shot at capturing the AEW World Title by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

At All In 2024, Danielson battled Swerve Strickland in a Title vs. Career match. The New Flavor was at the peak of his powers in this contest, as he shrugged off several moves from Danielson.

The Killshot brutalized the veteran in front of his family, but the latter refused to give up. In the end, Danielson's resilience proved to be too much for the reigning champion.

The former WWE Champion sent the Wembley crowd into a frenzy after successfully pinning Strickland. The American Dragon was joined in the ring by his family and The Blackpool Combat Club, who celebrated him finally capturing the AEW World Championship.

The moment was quite similar to Danielson's triumph at WrestleMania 30. Although wrestling fans were disappointed by the WrestleMania 41 finish, the ending to All In 2024 will forever be cherished by the audience.

