Top AEW star deletes social media post fueling rumors of MJF's imminent return

Dr. Britt Baker appears to have fueled rumors of MJF's highly-anticipated return to AEW.

The Salt of the Earth has vanished from weekly programming since the June 1 episode of Dynamite this year. That night, he went off the rails and cut a timeless pipe bomb promo (blurred the lines b/w kayfabe and reality) directed at Tony Khan and his promotion. The 26-year-old badmouthed Mr. Khan and called him a "f**king mark" before begging the head honcho to fire him.

MJF faced ramifications for his actions as the company removed all his references, be it on the roster page or merchandise store. Even more so, AEW stopped mentioning the former Pinnacle leader on their flagship shows, making everyone believe he had quietly walked away.

In the wake of this controversy, Fightful Select learned that nobody in the locker room, including some of MJF's closest colleagues, have been in contact with him since the incident. However, Dave Meltzer recently spilled the beans as he reported that Friedman's situation had been secretive backstage. The word making the rounds in the company is that he is penciled in to return down the line.

Dr. Britt Baker seemed to tease the Long Islander's return via her Instagram handle. The Doctor shared a throwback picture of herself standing alongside MJF (with Shawn Spears in the back), possibly taken during the pandemic era at Daily's Place.

Interestingly, Baker has since removed her story, which has created a buzz online about the absent star's potential return.

You can check out the screengrab below:

Baker shared an old picture with Friedman! ( pic credit - WrestlingInc)

With AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake only a few hours away, could this be a tease regarding MJF's shocking return tonight? Only time will tell.

MJF wants to work with Dr. Britt Baker in AEW

Last year, Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke about the prospect of recruiting Britt Baker to The Pinnacle.

Speaking to Josh Martinez of Z100, The Salt of the Earth noted that The Doctor is the only female AEW star who would fit into his group:

"We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinnacle is Britt Baker, and that's it. She's the only person that, in my opinion, would fit the crew. Me and Britt, we go way back. We're great friends. But no, we don't need anybody else. The Pinnacle is set," Friedman said.

Unfortunately, The Pinnacle dispersed during his rivalry against Wardlow, which now rules out the chances of Baker joining the stable.

But with Shawn Spears still on the former MLW star's side, it will be interesting to see whether he reforms the group upon his return.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see MJF return on AEW Dynamite tonight? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell