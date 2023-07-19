Top AEW star's 33-0 undefeated streak to come to an end on Dynamite Blood and Guts tonight? Exploring the chances

AEW Blood and Guts is set to take place during tonight's episode of Dynamite. Other than the blockbuster bout between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, Hook is putting his title and undefeated streak on the line, but will he prevail?

Hook and Jungle Boy Jack Perry have been involved in a feud over the past few weeks ever since Perry attacked his former tag-team partner after his loss to SANADA. Perry has since cut scathing promos on his former friend, who has, in response, attacked him on sight.

Last week Jack Perry took to social media to complain after being attacked by Hook yet again. It seems that his threat paid off, as his title shot opportunity has now been granted. But, since he's now become a cowardly heel, this puts Hook in danger of a major upset. Perry will likely use any means possible to win the match, especially since he now knows he has leverage over AEW booking.

The Handsome Devil's tenacity has paid off in the past, and since he's currently still undefeated, he could still come out on top in the end. On the other hand, getting a win over the FTW Champion tonight will give Perry some much-needed heat, making his heel turn all the more meaningful.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are reportedly interested in picking up the young AEW star

Hook initially acted as muscle for the now defunct-Team Taz, but quickly stole the hearts of many fans when he competed in the ring. Despite being on the smaller side, Hook has proven his strength and ability, which has so far allowed him to remain undefeated.

According to the Better Wrestling Experience insider Twitter account, the WWE veterans have been keeping a close eye on Hook's development. Additionally, the report also claims that Taz is open to having his son jump to the promotion at some point, despite never publicly admitting this.

Could this be why the star made a return to television after being sidetracked for months? Many have criticized AEW for allowing stars to lose momentum, especially young break-out talent like Hook. Only time will tell, but it seems that the Handsome Devil has options.