Top AEW star's Revolution match to be in jeopardy? Breaking down the possible catch

Two former AEW World Champions are set to battle at Revolution 2025 this coming month. One of the competitors in question, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, could potentially try to gain an edge over his opponent - Hangman Page - ahead of the PPV by assaulting the latter's mentor. Such a move could undoubtedly affect the status of the aforementioned singles bout, and possibly even lead to a new stipulation being named.

After crossing paths on live television for three consecutive weeks, MJF and Adam Page finally came to blows earlier this month after the latter arrived to thwart The Salt of the Earth's post-match ambush on Dustin Rhodes. The two met face-to-face in the ring last week on AEW Dynamite, trading barbs on the microphone until Friedman spat at Page and escaped before he could retaliate.

The Hangman is scheduled to lock horns with MJF in singles action at the Tony Khan-led company's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2025. Ahead of that, Page will be in action this week on Dynamite. While fans are already hyped for the former world champion's imminent clash with Friedman five years in the making, AEW could further heat up the build for the match by having MJF punish and rattle Page this Wednesday.

Friedman need not attack The Cowboy to achieve this of course - he could simply attack former interim EVP Christopher Daniels. The Fallen Angel was retired by Page last month in a brutal Texas Death Match, and the veteran congratulating and consoling him afterward on a later show seems to have seemingly triggered a slow face turn for Page. This was evident in the way Hangman defended Daniels' honor during his promo battle with MJF last week.

Friedman, being a master of mind games, could take out Daniels on AEW Dynamite this week in a backstage ambush. He could then taunt Page and blame him for the 54-year-old's predicament, in turn causing the Virginia native to go on a rampage, assaulting talents and officials alike in search of MJF. This could force the company's higher-ups to punish Page by canceling his Revolution match against The Wolf of Wrestling.

While this decision would seemingly favor Friedman, it could later be overturned by Christopher Daniels and Tony Khan. Furthermore, Daniels could enable Page to avenge the assault on his person by letting Hangman add a stipulation to his upcoming bout against MJF - perhaps a violent stipulation, like his staple, "Texas Death Match." Such an angle is speculative at this point, of course, and it remains to be seen what AEW has in store for fans this Wednesday.

How the rest of the card for AEW Revolution looks like

All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 iteration of its yearly PPV, Revolution, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles next month. In addition to Hangman Page vs. MJF, several other exciting matches have been announced for the event, including:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Copeland for the All Elite Wrestling World Title

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May for the All Elite Women's World Title

Orange Cassidy/Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the International Title

Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match

Fans are keen to find out whether Page or Friedman will walk out victorious on March 9.

