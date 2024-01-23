Top AEW star to turn heel for the first time in nearly 14 years? Looking at the hints

Many fans are wondering if a top AEW star will turn heel in the coming weeks. The star being discussed is Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma has been venting his frustration towards his booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The latter is seemingly upset about not being featured on the promotion's flagship show, Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar's last Dynamite appearance came in November 2023. Since then, he has been primarily performing on Rampage.

Jeff Hardy faced Darby Allin on Rampage in an enticing bout. The former WWE star came out on the losing end and even rejected a fist bump from Allin.

Expand Tweet

This could be a sign of the 46-year-old star turning heel for the first time in 14 years. The last time he was portrayed in a negative light was in 2010.

At the TNA's Bound of Glory, the Charismatic Enigma turned heel to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Hardy talks about capturing the AEW Trios World Championship

Hardy Boys have aligned themselves with Mark Briscoe in recent episodes. Matt Hardy revealed the name of the trio as 'Brethren.'

While speaking on his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, he stated that they are going after the Trios Championship.

“The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team, before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys [...] Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner," Hardy said.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland in a first-ever one-on-one match.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will turn hell in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.