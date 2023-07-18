Top free agent should join AEW instead of WWE to renew 14-year old rivalry with Sting

AEW's Sting is winding down the days of his illustrious career, but he still has unfinished business to tend, specifically when it comes to one top star who recently entered the free agency pool.

Nick Aldis (fka Magnus) rose to prominence as a key member of TNA's roster during the promotion's glory days. There, he feuded with Sting and elevated his star power to no end.

During their memorable encounter at Bound For Glory 2013, Aldis defeated The Icon via submission. But, this was almost not the case. The UK native disclosed nearly a decade later that Sting was, in fact, supposed to win that match but lobbied to get the finish of the match changed in order to put over his younger colleague.

Now roaming the wrestling world as a free agent, Aldis should snub WWE to join Sting in AEW and return the favor for the legendary star as he nears the end of his career.

AEW will have to fight to sign Nick Aldis

Recent reports have indicated that WWE is interested in signing Nick Aldis and that the wrestling juggernaut is the likely destination for the former NWA Champion.

His in-ring style is perfectly suited to WWE's ethos, and his character work is second to none, something Triple H and Vince McMahon will be desperate to get on their books. Additionally, given AEW's extremely bloated roster, Aldis runs the risk of falling into the shadows should he join Tony Khan's company.

However, there are some hurdles in the way that may deter him from joining WWE. Some reports have suggested that Aldis, despite being a phenomenal in-ring talent, will be offered a backstage producer role.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Numerous WWE sources today confirmed that there is high interest in Nick Aldis now that he is free and clear.



According to sources, Aldis' name has been discussed internally as a potential Producer in recent weeks



- PWInsider

There have also been rumors of a potential conflict regarding the promotion of Aldis' supplements on WWE programming, something, one would imagine, AEW would be more open to pursuing.

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old will most likely excel wherever he goes, but only time will tell where that will be.

