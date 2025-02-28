Top star to make shocking WWE return and attack Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2025? Analyzing the possibility

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll as one of the best heels in the world of professional wrestling for the past year. His work as a heel and his mic skills have improved considerably over the years.

He was involved in one of the biggest rivalries of 2024 when he feuded with CM Punk. Following that, McIntyre has focused on getting back into the WWE Championship picture. After losing in the Royal Rumble match, he earned a place in the Elimination Chamber. Given Drew's history in the chamber, he is one of the favorites to win the match and headline WrestleMania. However, there could be a twist at this premium live event involving Malakai Black, the former AEW star.

It was reported earlier this year that Malakai Black had left AEW. Since then, there have been reports that the former member of the House of Black was WWE-bound. Hence, Black could show up at Elimination Chamber and possibly attack Drew McIntyre, costing him his title match at WrestleMania 41.

Back in 2020, Malakai Black was the front runner to win the Royal Rumble; however, Drew ended up winning the match instead. This could be the resurgence of the feud, where Black blames McIntyre for his downfall in WWE, as the former departed the company only a year later after being subjected to poor booking. Now that he's back, WWE could use this behind-the-scenes reason to set up a feud which could potentially lead to a match at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo believes Drew McIntyre should become The Rock's corporate champion

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock made a surprise appearance and confronted Cody Rhodes in the ring. He offered the American Nightmare the chance to become his champion. The final boss gave Cody time until the Elimination Chamber premium live event to respond to his offer. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre will be competing at Elimination Chamber for a chance to challenge Cody at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo suggested that McIntyre would be the perfect person to be The Rock's corporate champion if Cody turns down the offer. He further added that this could potentially save the Scottish Psychopath, who has been beaten down so many times.

"If they crafted this correctly and they really knew how to write, bro, the perfect guy that The Rock should be talking about is Drew McIntyre. And quite frankly, Stevie, that's really the only thing that could save Drew. They've beaten this guy so many freaking times because he's got the 'bulletproof.' Bro, if anybody wants to join with corporate and turn their back on everybody because I've been effed over so many times, he would be the perfect guy," he said. [12:02 - 12:38]

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will move one step closer towards the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2025.

