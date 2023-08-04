Triple H could bring in 19-year wrestling veteran at SummerSlam to counter RVD's AEW debut

AEW welcomed the iconic RVD to its roster, sending shockwaves through the wrestling fans. However, Triple H might have something up his sleeve to overshadow this buzz.

It has been reported that Triple H is eyeing the 19-year wrestling veteran Nick Aldis. The former NWA World Champion is a highly sought-after free agent after he parted ways with IMPACT Wrestling and has kept fans speculating about his next move - WWE or AEW?

With SummerSlam just around the corner, WWE could capitalize on the momentum and intrigue surrounding Aldis. Triple H might have him make a shocking debut or a compelling appearance during the event to divert attention away from RVD's AEW debut.

One possible scenario involves Aldis interfering in the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, renewing a bitter rivalry between Aldis and Rhodes from their clash at All In in 2018, where Rhodes emerged victorious. This can create a storyline and generate excitement among fans.

Whether it's Nick Aldis' in-ring debut or an appearance, his presence at SummerSlam could attract the fans toward WWE, which could crash the buzz of Rob Van Dam's arrival in AEW.

Booker T thinks Triple H and WWE should bring Nick Aldis in the promotion

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T expressed his support for bringing Nick Aldis to the Stamford-based promotion.

On his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Aldis' years of experience and believed he would seamlessly adapt to working style.

"I say yeah, he'd [Nick Aldis] be a good pickup," Booker T began. "He's a guy who is mature enough to know what this business is about more than anything. That's what I say about guys coming into WWE, they gotta be seasoned a lot of times in order to really, really understand what their thing is about."

However, there have been rumors that WWE is considering hiring Nick Aldis as a backstage producer.

Do you want to see Nick Aldis make an appearance in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

