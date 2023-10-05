Triple H should bring in CM Punk before next week, here's why

The entire wrestling world is wondering what is next for CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless has been linked with a move back to WWE ever since his explosive falling out with AEW at All In. If Triple H intends to bring back the multi-time world champion, he had better act quickly. Here's why.

Every wrestling fan under the sun is well aware that Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is All Elite. His monumental debut at WrestleDream sent shockwaves around the world.

The Rated-R Superstar is expected to fill the void left behind by CM Punk's departure from AEW, and he will make his in-ring debut on next week's episode of Dynamite.

It just so happens that this episode falls on a Tuesday instead of its normal Wednesday slot, meaning AEW will again go head-to-head with NXT. WWE is well aware of this and recently announced that John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Asuka will appear on the developmental brand next week.

However, if WWE really wants to swing the odds in their favor amidst this war with AEW, there is no better man to call on than CM Punk.

The Second City Saint is a proven draw, so much so that the mere rumor of his arrival in AEW sold out the United Center in Chicago. This is the kind of star power WWE needs if they want to make the world forget about Tony Khan's newest acquisition.

Of course, non-compete clauses, which are currently undisclosed, could get in the way of this. Nonetheless, if WWE can make this deal happen with the Straight-Edge Superstar, they would be better off doing it sooner rather than later.

Shawn Michaels wants CM Punk in NXT

To add fuel to the somewhat not-yet-existent fire, Shawn Michaels, NXT's head of creative, recently expressed his desire to have CM Punk amongst his ranks. Here is what the Hall of Famer had to say during a recent media call ahead of No Mercy last week:

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

While this is nothing close to a done deal, it's a step in the right direction. The door seems to be open, now it is up to CM Punk to decide whether he wants to walk through it.

