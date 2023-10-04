"Cena and Cody on Tony Khan's birthday?" - 4 possible reasons why WWE stacked the card for NXT (October 10, 2023)

The post-No Mercy edition of WWE NXT was a rollercoaster of an episode that left many tongues wagging. Not only did Dominik Mysterio win the North American Title back from Trick Williams, but Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Asuka were announced for the following week's show.

Naturally, this raised more than a few eyebrows, given that a special episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will be taking place on the same night. Fans, on one hand, found it petty, while the other side thought it was hilarious. Others loved the competitive spirit, noting that the fans would be the real winners no matter who gets more viewers or wins the demo. However, there could be more motivations behind the move as well.

Below are four possible reasons why WWE is booking a stacked NXT episode on October 10, 2023.

#4: WWE stacked NXT to counter a special episode of AEW Dynamite

Expand Tweet

AEW Dynamite moves from its regular Wednesday timeslot for a special 'Title Tuesday' episode due to Major League Baseball playoffs next week. This episode of the company's premier show will be even more special because Adam Copeland will make his in-ring debut. Furthermore, it will be Tony Khan's 41st birthday.

Given that Dynamite will be on the same night, it is only natural that NXT will pull out all the stops to ensure their viewership does not drop. This could be why WWE has decided to feature some of its biggest superstars on the developmental brand at a time when it cannot afford to take big hits in ratings.

#3: WWE NXT needs to look appealing to bidders for ongoing TV deal negotiations

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT's current contract with the USA Network is rumored to be expiring in 2024. With SmackDown already announced to be moving back to the cable network after its current deal with FOX expires, RAW and NXT will most likely need a new home. It is thus very important for both shows to perform strongly in viewership while the company negotiates new deals for them.

This could explain why a number of main roster stars have been consistently appearing on Tuesday nights and why even more are booked for October 10. A big rating was drawn by John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which could lead WWE to go a long way in securing NXT a more valuable TV deal for the next five years, which would be a boost to the company.

#2: The influx of main roster heavy-hitters could be a set-up for imminent callups

Expand Tweet

On the October 10, 2023, episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes, along with John Cena present around his corner, will take on Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman around his ringside. Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes would make a big announcement, which could be anything related from Jade Cargill or Brian Pillman Jr.'s arrivals on the brand to a new opponent for Dominik Mysterio. All these scenarios could potentially cross over to the main roster soon.

The third brand is full of stars on the cusp of superstardom, ready to take the main roster by storm. So, who knows if Paul Heyman is not just offering advice but recruiting Bron Breakker as his next client? What if Cena's alliance with Melo leads to a turn and feud that brings the latter to the main roster same as Kevin Owens in 2015? What about Roxanne Perez being introduced to the big-time brand by Asuka?

Next week's stacked NXT card could trigger an influx of fresh talent onto the main roster in the immediate future.

#1: Making a statement

Expand Tweet

For over ten years, WWE NXT has been dubbed as the developmental brand. It has had the lowest ratings, run in front of the smallest crowd, and acted as a feeder system for RAW and SmackDown. However, in recent months, there has been a concerted effort by WWE to shed the 'developmental' tag and push it as a viable third brand.

This has meant keeping its biggest, 'main roster ready' stars, keeping a steady stream of RAW and SmackDown superstars visiting Tuesday nights, and more. The likes of Edge, Charlotte Flair, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch have visited the brand, bringing new eyes to the product.

Could WWE try to make a statement about NXT being a viable top brand by stacking it to beat Dynamite's 'Title Tuesday'? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.