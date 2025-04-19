Triple H to convince top AEW star to return for retirement match at WrestleMania 42? Looking at the possibility 

WWE Head of Creative, Triple H, has been able to bring many talents from AEW to World Wrestling Entertainment in the past couple of months. The Game could convince former world champion Chris Jericho to return to the promotion for a retirement match.

Chris Jericho left WWE in 2018 and signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Y2J went on to become the first-ever AEW World Champion and has been booked as a top star since his signing with the company. In a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed he would return to World Wrestling Entertainment if the story is right.

Triple H could talk to Chris Jericho for a massive return to the Stamford-based promotion. Jericho's AEW contract is reportedly ending in December 2025. The Cerebral Assassin could help bring Chris Jericho back to WWE next year and book his retirement match at WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans.

Konnan claims AEW star Chris Jericho will retire in WWE

Chris Jericho became a huge star in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is a former six-time World Champion and also holds the record for most Intercontinental Championship reigns at nine.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan acknowledged how Chris Jericho gets good treatment from Tony Khan in AEW. However, he's certain that The Learning Tree will return to WWE and end his career in the promotion.

"Chris is smart because he is getting paid a lot, probably has a lot of perks, Tony like him 'cause he said, 'Oh I went to see you in ECW,' and he's even told him to date. And he hooked up his boy Luther, which to me does absolutely nothing for Tony and who knows who else he's hooked up? He hooked up Sammy Guevara. So he gets preferential treatment and he is not going to...I guarantee you 100% he ends his career up in WWE."

We will have to wait and see if Chris Jericho makes his return to WWE in the future.

