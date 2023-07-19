Triple H could make a controversial move by bringing back WWE veteran at SummerSlam after 5 years

With SummerSlam on the horizon, could Triple H make the bold decision to bring a former AEW name back to WWE after five years away from the company?

The name in question is Vickie Guerrero, who found her name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year when her daughter Sherilyn accused Vickie's husband, Kris Benson, of sexually assaulting her.

This led to Vickie being removed from the AEW roster page, as well as deactivating her social media accounts. After spending time away from the limelight, it was officially reported by Fightful Select that Guerrero's contract with All Elite Wrestling had expired and that she would be leaving the company.

Vickie still has a lot of history with people in WWE, none more so than The Mysterios. Rey and Dominik have both been a part of her life for decades at this point, and with both men on different paths currently, it could open up a range of options for her.

Dominik was revealed to possibly be the 'son' of Eddie Guerrero back in 2005 during his feud with Rey Mysterio, with Vickie ultimately costing Eddie the chance to have custody of the new NXT North American Champion at that year's Summerslam event.

In terms of what she can do with Rey, he is currently part of the LWO, a stable inspired by the original Latino World Order that Eddie started in WCW. So if Triple H does decide to take a chance on Vickie Guerrero, she will have a variety of things to do when she arrives in WWE.

WWE is also exploring the possibility of signing another former AEW star

Vickie Guerrero isn't the only AEW name to have departed the company recently, with the likes of Fuego Del Sol and Trench being a couple of the stars who are no longer 'All Elite.'

However, one former AEW star wasted no time making his face known at the WWE Performance Center. The star in question is Brian Pillman Jr., who was another name who allowed their contract with All Elite Wrestling to run out.

Fightful reported that while Pillman Jr. has not been signed to a WWE deal at the time of writing, the company had immediate interest upon hearing he was no longer with AEW.

Do you think Triple H will sign Vickie Guerrero or Brian Pillman Jr.? Let us know in the comments section down below!