Triple H may have teased AEW star's WWE plans with a big split

Triple H's recent creative direction could be related to AEW star Malakai Black potentially jumping ship to the Stamford-based company. This belief became even stronger following a huge change announced on last night's WWE RAW on Netflix.

During the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Zelina Vega would be heading to SmackDown as part of the ongoing Transfer Window.

This means that she will no longer be a part of Rey Mysterio's LWO faction. Vega starting fresh on the blue brand could also hint at a strategic move by Triple H, as her real-life husband, Malakai Black, is likely to explore the option of joining WWE following his rumored AEW exit.

Malakai Black is rumored to have left AEW

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Malakai Black is on his way out of AEW. The Dutch Destroyer was last seen in Tony Khan's company at Full Gear 2024. The rumors became even stronger following the recent events on AEW Dynamite.

His House of Black cohorts, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart, revealed the new name of their faction, 'Hounds of Hell.' The trio moving away from the House of Black name is strongly indicative of Malakai Black's exit from the company. This could open the possibility of him joining WWE under the creative leadership of Triple H.

Zelina Vega could have a new start on SmackDown

As mentioned above, Zelina Vega was transferred to SmackDown from Monday Night RAW as part of the Transfer Window last night. Following her stint with the LWO, the erstwhile Queen of the Ring could get a fresh start on the blue brand.

Under Triple H's creative leadership, Vega could thrive better on Friday nights, possibly winning a singles title and being featured in top-tier storylines.

Triple H could book the real-life couple together on WWE TV

Assuming Zelina Vega gains success as a singles performer on SmackDown and Malakai Black decides to return to WWE, Triple H could assign The Dutch Destroyer to the blue brand.

The Game could align the real-life couple together on WWE television as a new and dark alliance, leading to Zelina Vega blending in the dark colors of her husband. The duo could begin with capturing respective singles titles and be featured in high-profile storylines and matches.

