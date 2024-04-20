Triple H needs to sign 7ft 2in star to replace Jinder Mahal in WWE

WWE recently released a few superstars from its roster, including former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

During this week's Friday Night SmackDown episode, The Modern Day Maharaja took to his X account and announced that he had parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. However, it was later revealed that the company had decided to let him go.

Now that Jinder is no longer in the company, Triple H could add seven-foot-two-inch star Satnam Singh. But it is unlikely to happen unless Singh becomes a free agent. The 28-year-old is currently signed to AEW.

Satnam Singh could be a good fit, like Omos!

Satnam Singh is seven feet and two inches tall and weighs around 360 lbs. Given his stature, Singh could be a good fit in WWE like Omos.

Omos is seven feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 416 lbs. He has been a great addition to Triple H's roster and has given many memorable matches to the wrestling universe.

Omos joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 and made his television debut in June 2020 during a Monday Night RAW episode. The Nigerian Giant is a former Raw Tag Team Champion (with AJ Styles) and was the winner of The Rock 25th Anniversary Battle Royal in 2021.

As far as Satnam Singh is concerned, the 7'2 giant gave a tryout for the Stamform-based promotion in 2017 but didn't get selected. Tony Khan saw potential in him and made him a part of his roster in 2021. He made his debut on the 13th April 2022 episode of Dynamite.

Could help WWE tap into the Indian market

Along with Jinder Mahal, WWE has released several Indian wrestlers', including Veer Mahaan and Sanga (collectively known as Indus Sher).

At this point, hiring Satnam Singh (born in a remote village in Punjab, India) could be beneficial. It could help the Stamford-based promotion tap into the massive fanbase the company has in India.

Could attract the NBA audience

Before venturing into pro wrestling, Satnam Singh had a professional basketball career. He was the first Indian-born player to be drafted in the NBA. In the 2015 NBA draft, he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks. In the same year, Texas Legends (the D-league affiliate of the Mavericks) acquired him.

Hence, his acquisition could help WWE tap into the NBA fanbase. Only time will tell whether he will land in the Stamford-based promotion. But irrespective of the company, Mark Henry reckoned Satnam Singh would be a big name in the industry. It will be interesting to see if the talented athlete vindicates Henry's prediction in the future.

