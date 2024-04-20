Did Jinder Mahal really quit WWE?

Jinder Mahal has left the WWE, and the Modern Day Maharaja suggested he quit. The 37-year-old took to X/Twitter and informed fans that he'd exited the promotion:

"I Quit. Maharaja Out."

However, Fightful Select refutes Jinder Mahal's claims as they report the former WWE Champion was released. He joins Xia Li and Xyon Quinn as they leave the Stamford-based company on Friday (April 20).

Jinder Mahal has rarely appeared on WWE TV over the past few years. He was handed a managerial role with Sanga, and Veer Mahan on NXT, and that faction was added to the main roster last year.

However, the Indian-Canadian superstar struggled to earn TV time until he surprisingly interrupted Seth Rollins. Mahal challenged The Visionary for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a losing battle on RAW (January 15).

The source above claims that Mahal won't be able to appear elsewhere for now as he has a 90-day non-compete clause. It would've been interesting to see him pop up on AEW. He was engaged in a recent back-and-forth with Tony Khan's company over his legitimacy as a world title contender.

Mahal started his career in developmental, which was known as FCW, in 2010. He lost to Rollins in the inaugural match to crown the first-ever NXT Champion in 2012.

WWE CCO Triple H spoke highly of Jinder Mahal's work ethic

Paul Levesque is fronting the company's new era.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque appears to have given WWE the go-ahead to release Jinder Mahal. The Game oversees the company's creative and makes big calls alongside President Nick Khan.

The Maharaja had a fan in Triple H as the Chief Content Officer had fond words about the Canadian's professionalism. When Mahal had returned in 2016 after a brief spell away from the company, he said:

"Jinder is a guy who has always worked extremely hard. He trains hard; he’s very intense about what he wants with his career; he’s very thoughtful... To Jinder’s credit and to Drew (McIntyre's) credit, they left, they went and figured it for themselves, they improved. They’re both men now as opposed to kids trying to make it in the business." [H/T SEScoops]

Jinder Mahal faces an uncertain future after leaving, and speculation will grow over a potential AEW deal. Tony Khan could see money in a match against HOOK, who was the star put forward as a more viable title challenger during a social media debate.

