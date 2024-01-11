Jinder Mahal makes subtle joke about recent AEW attention

WWE and Jinder Mahal were among the trending topics coming out of Tony Khan's X rant on Tuesday, and now the RAW Superstar has provided new comments on what happened.

The AEW President shocked fans and wrestlers on Tuesday evening when he took shots at Mahal, WWE and the USA Network, and Eric Bischoff, among others. While the former 3MB member is one of wrestling's meanest heels, people rallied around him in response to Khan's comments. Mahal also issued a now-deleted response to the ROH owner.

The Modern Day Maharaja appeared on The Bump earlier today and expressed frustration at how the company overlooks him. He talked more about being frustrated, and said he's a little bit offended.

"I’m a little bit offended. More or less I’ve been overlooked. I feel overlooked. I’m really frustrated at the fact, I was doing my part in helping the next generation focusing on Indus Sher, but then I see Superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes really be the highlight of RAW and seems to me that the people forgot about the Modern Day Maharaja, the former WWE Champion," he said. [H/T to Ringside News]

Mahal continued and issued his latest public comments on the social media frenzy following Tuesday's comments from Khan.

"I was trending all day on Twitter all day yesterday. Somehow again the Modern Day Maharaja is the talk of the town," he said.

Mahal is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on next Monday's live RAW from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE star defends Jinder Mahal

Tony Khan's controversial comments about Jinder Mahal, WWE and the USA Network, brought various responses from fans and wrestlers.

The Modern Day Maharaja is a top heel in the company, but many people offered their support after the AEW President fired shots at him out of nowhere. One of the many Jinder defenders on X was Corey Graves.

The SmackDown commentator made a simple two-word tweet, which also went viral.

"Jinder rules," Graves wrote.

It has been 24 hours since Khan first made his controversial comments and Mahal is still a trending topic on X.

