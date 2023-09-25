Triple H to officially announce the earth-shattering debut of the hottest free agent on WWE RAW tonight? What to expect

The WWE locker room was shaken to its core last week when the company released as many as 22 talents after the TKO merger. But could Triple H boost the morale of the dressing room by announcing the blockbuster arrival of Jade Cargill on RAW tonight?

The former TBS Champion is poised to be WWE's next signing following her sudden AEW departure. Recent rumors have indicated that she is considered a "high-priority" for the creative team and could land an immediate spot on the main roster. The 31-year-old up-and-coming star was allegedly at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last week.

With tonight's RAW set to emanate from the sold-out Toyota Arena in California, Triple H could change the landscape of WWE by officially introducing Jade Cargill.

In recent weeks, Nia Jax has unleashed her fury on the women's division. If there's anyone who could stop The Irresistible Force, it's Jade Cargill. Imagine the two women coming face-to-face on RAW tonight. The faceoff itself will blow the roof off the building.

The two could kickstart a buzzworthy feud en route to the Fastlane premium live event.

Bill Apter discusses possible direction for Jade Cargill in WWE

While Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax sounds compelling on paper, wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks the company could book the former AEW star to dethrone either Becky Lynch or IYO SKY.

Here's what the Hall of Famer had to say about rumors of Cargill joining the Stamford-based promotion:

"The women's champion in WWE, IYO SKY, is an excellent professional wrestler, but she doesn't have that showmanship that someone like Jade has. So Jade coming in and making an immediate title change there could happen, or as you know, Becky Lynch is now the NXT Champion (...) Becky might be out of the women's championship [picture] on WWE's side, and it could wind up with Jade even going and beating Becky, maybe at NXT. But I think they have big plans for her. I really do," Apter said.

Jade Cargill made an impressive championship resume in AEW as she held the TBS Championship for a record-setting 508 days before losing to Kris Statlander. Could she stake her claim on Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Title? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill debut to confront Nia Jax on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.