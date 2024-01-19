Triple H to officially announce the WWE return of 20-year veteran on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's creative regime has been active in bringing top former AEW stars into the Stamford-based company. This signing spree could include a 20-year veteran, with The Game possibly booking him for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo. He wrestled his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View in a losing effort against Miro, formerly known as Rusev. This loss came after Andrade's manager and Miro's real-life wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, turned against El Idolo, following which AEW President Tony Khan confirmed his departure from the Jacksonville-based company.

There have been many reports that Andrade is on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion, with Triple H keen on bringing back the former United States Champion. Moreover, another report suggests that El Idolo himself wants to return in order to spend more time with his real-life wife, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

While Andrade's return to WWE has been labeled as a roller coaster ride by a backstage source, many people speculate that it could happen at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The former NXT Champion could be positioned as one of the surprise entrants in the 30-man over-the-top-rope melee. This could probably earn a huge reaction from the audience and make his return more meaningful.

Moreover, the Rumble match itself could see Andrade El Idolo engage in a high-voltage feud with one particular WWE Superstar who would toss him out of the ring and eliminate him from the match. This could set the tone for Andrade's first feud after his WWE return, having an opportunity to effectively capitalize on his huge comeback.

Andrade El Idolo has been spending a lot of time with his wife, Charlotte Flair, amid WWE rumors

Ever since Andrade El Idolo left AEW last December, he has been spotted spending a lot of time taking care of his real-life wife, Charlotte Flair. As mentioned, Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury in 2023 and is expected to be out for potentially nine months.

Charlotte recently had surgery for the same and is keeping the fans continually updated with her rehabilitation sessions on social media. Moreover, Andrade has been spotted multiple times in her posts, being present for his wife as she recovers from a serious injury.

It could be interesting to see the duo pair up on-screen in WWE once Flair is medically cleared and Andrade makes his official return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you want to see Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair as an on-screen pair in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here