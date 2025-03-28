Triple H to replace Adam Pearce with major star possibly returning to WWE after 3 years? Exploring the chances

WWE CCO Triple H could replace RAW general manager Adam Pearce with a potentially returning star. The talent recently announced her departure from her previous workplace, sparking speculation about her World Wrestling Entertainment comeback.

Adam Pearce has been the general manager of RAW for quite some time now. Many fans have been critical of Pearce's booking as an on-screen authority figure, especially as part of the Women's World Title storyline. Moreover, he has been frustrated because of the drama surrounding the championship match at 'Mania. To solve this issue, The Game could replace Pearce with Saraya (fka Paige).

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW after over two years with the company. The Anti-Diva also said she was open to a WWE return for the first time since 2022. While Saraya is 32 years old and could return to the Stamford-based promotion in a wrestling capacity, the company could also use her as an on-screen authority figure.

The former WWE Divas Champion was the general manager of SmackDown in 2018, so she already has the required experience. Triple H could shock fans by bringing back Paige, and instead of putting her in the women's division, he could name her as the new general manager of RAW.

The decision could be made because many fans want a change on RAW. Since the show is on Netflix, it needs a bigger name like Paige as the authority figure. Moreover, The Glampire could even play a role in the storyline involving Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair heading into WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE name on who could induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame

Recently, Triple H was announced as the first inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. However, it has not been revealed who will induct The Game into the Hall of Fame. On the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE name Jonathan Coachman speculated that the opportunity could be given to Ric Flair.

The Game was the one to induct Ric Flair into the Hall of Fame in 2008. It remains to be seen if Flair will return the favor this year.

