"The Kanye West of wrestling" - Twitter equates CM Punk's controversial AEW backstage incident to popular rapper

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk has cooked up a media frenzy over the past few days. This has led to fans on Twitter hilariously comparing him to fellow Chicago native, Kanye West, in the process.
At the All Out post-show media scrum, Punk went off on a tangent about a variety of topics. Despite not being asked, he gave his thoughts on the drama regarding Hangman Page, The Elite, and Colt Cabana.
This resulted in a backstage brawl between Punk, his friend Ace Steel and The Elite, which has since resulted in the AEW Trios Champions being suspended. Punk and Steel's future are uncertain at the moment.
The 'diva'-like antics of CM Punk have caused Twitter to compare him to Kanye West. The erratic rapper is known to have no filter on what he says, and is no stranger to drama.
What does the future hold for CM Punk in AEW?
It's certainly a turbulent time to be an AEW fan right now, and it's even more unsettling to be a CM Punk fan. There is still no official word on what the punishment will be for the AEW World Champion at the time of writing.
The Elite, along with Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler, have all been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time. Ace Steel's fate is a little more murky, as he has been taken off the road for the foreseeable future.
As for Punk, his future is still in question, with some specualting that he could either be suspended or even fired by the end of Dynamite this week.
