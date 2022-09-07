"The Kanye West of wrestling" - Twitter equates CM Punk's controversial AEW backstage incident to popular rapper

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk has cooked up a media frenzy over the past few days. This has led to fans on Twitter hilariously comparing him to fellow Chicago native, Kanye West, in the process.

At the All Out post-show media scrum, Punk went off on a tangent about a variety of topics. Despite not being asked, he gave his thoughts on the drama regarding Hangman Page, The Elite, and Colt Cabana.

This resulted in a backstage brawl between Punk, his friend Ace Steel and The Elite, which has since resulted in the AEW Trios Champions being suspended. Punk and Steel's future are uncertain at the moment.

Kaydrian Esau @KaydrianWebb



This is just too much drama



#ALLOUT #AEWDynamite Cm punk and Young Buck had an altercation last night after Punk remarks of Colt Cabana and EVP'sThis is just too much drama Cm punk and Young Buck had an altercation last night after Punk remarks of Colt Cabana and EVP'sThis is just too much drama#ALLOUT #AEWDynamite https://t.co/494msh4W2u

The 'diva'-like antics of CM Punk have caused Twitter to compare him to Kanye West. The erratic rapper is known to have no filter on what he says, and is no stranger to drama.

BostonArman @BostonArman #MediaScrum More that comes out the more I’m thinking CM Punk has the same illness Kanye West and Kyrie Irving have. Feel bad for anyone having to work with that L #AEW More that comes out the more I’m thinking CM Punk has the same illness Kanye West and Kyrie Irving have. Feel bad for anyone having to work with that L #AEW #MediaScrum

Damez @DilligentHITMAN CM Punk and Kanye West both being from Chicago can’t be a coincidence CM Punk and Kanye West both being from Chicago can’t be a coincidence

Frank is AtomPhly @FrankAPM Kanye West

CM Punk

MrBeast



They kept that same energy. Kanye WestCM PunkMrBeastThey kept that same energy.

Crush every Day @alegretron MJF is young Kanye @davemeltzerWON CM Punk is the Kanye West of pro wrestlingMJF is young Kanye @davemeltzerWON CM Punk is the Kanye West of pro wrestling 😂 MJF is young Kanye

Lila @heeldelaila Is CM Punk the Kanye West of Wrestling? Is CM Punk the Kanye West of Wrestling?

DAB @DecibleDivine Cm Punk is the Kanye West of Wrestling. Cm Punk is the Kanye West of Wrestling.

Fred Burroughs @ShizzlingDrits Tony Khan : CM Punk :: Mike Myers : Kanye West Tony Khan : CM Punk :: Mike Myers : Kanye West

What does the future hold for CM Punk in AEW?

It's certainly a turbulent time to be an AEW fan right now, and it's even more unsettling to be a CM Punk fan. There is still no official word on what the punishment will be for the AEW World Champion at the time of writing.

The Elite, along with Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler, have all been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time. Ace Steel's fate is a little more murky, as he has been taken off the road for the foreseeable future.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Bucks, Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and Punk's situation should be clear soon. It's all pending the completion of the investigation. Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Bucks, Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and Punk's situation should be clear soon. It's all pending the completion of the investigation.

As for Punk, his future is still in question, with some specualting that he could either be suspended or even fired by the end of Dynamite this week.

Do you think he will be fired? Let us know in the comments section down below!

