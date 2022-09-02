"Last match maybe" - Wrestling fans fret over Malakai Black's AEW future after major match confirmed for All Out pay-per-view

Speculations of Malakai Black leaving Tony Khan's promotion to rejoin WWE have been doing the rounds.

After a successful five-year run with WWE, Malakai Black signed with Tony Khan's promotion last year. The former NXT Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut in July 2021 by attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. He has since been making splashes with his mysterious dark persona while leading the House of Black faction.

A recent report stated that Black allegedly asked for his release from AEW and that it was granted. It should be noted that the claim remains unconfirmed. Twitter user Wrestling Banana followed up, questioning the rumor's credibility.

Fans have since been airing their thoughts regarding Malakai Black's rumored exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion to rejoin WWE. Here are some noteworthy Twitter mentions:

Some fans dived into the potential outlook for AEW if the rumor is believed to be true:

Malakai Black says Tony Khan has always found ways to work with him

Most recently, The Dutch Destroyer featured in a six-man bout against The Dark Order in the ongoing trios' title tournament. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Black) suffered a loss to The Dark Order after a distraction from Miro.

Recently speaking to Soundsphere, the former WWE Superstar lavished praise on Tony Khan for always being fair to him:

"If I look at our [House of Black] merchandise numbers, we’re doing really well. I have this vision and I have to convey this vision to the man in charge and he doesn’t always agree so we have to find a level of what we agree on but, I will always say, he’s always done right by me and he’s always found ways to work with me," said Malakai Black.

Malakai Black will be leading his faction against the trio of Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly wait for Tony Khan and The King of Black Mist to officially clear the air lurking around the rumors.

