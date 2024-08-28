Two more former WWE Superstars to join Ricochet in AEW after All In? Exploring the possibility

Ricochet made his blockbuster debut in AEW at the All In's Casino Gauntlet match. Since he became a free agent a couple of months ago, the star was rumored to become All Elite imminently. Despite not being able to pick up victory in the contest, he garnered a huge pop from the fans in Wembley Stadium.

With WWE releasing or renewing contracts of multiple top stars through the year, Tony Khan has a good chance of bagging these stars for his promotion. Two former WWE Superstars, Bobby Lashley and MVP, became free agents after their contracts expired a few days ago. Ricochet's debut and run in the company could play a huge role in luring these two stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The All Mighty regained popularity after he became part of The Hurt Business. The faction also consisted of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander and was managed by MVP. Later the stable got separated and Bobby became the WWE Champion but his push diminished slowly after he lost the title. MVP then managed Omos for a couple of years before exiting the company.

Tony Khan has a huge opportunity to reunite Ricochet, Bobby, and MVP in AEW and form an unbeatable faction. Following The One and Only's successful debut at All In, both stars could be tempted to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ricochet to make his in-ring debut on Dynamite

Following The Highlight of the Night's arrival in AEW, he was immediately called out by Don Callis. The latter then challenged the recently arrived star to face Kyle Fletcher in a contest on Dynamite. The duo then took jabs at each other on social media.

Later, AEW officially announced the match between the former Intercontinental Champion and The Protostar for the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see how the newest AEW signing will be booked in the future and if Bobby Lashley and MVP might become All Elite.

