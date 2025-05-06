Two major stars to officially debut in WWE after AEW exits and align with the Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

After getting removed from AEW's roster page, two stars could be signed by WWE as members of the Wyatt Sicks. The stars were reportedly close to joining the Stamford-based promotion a few years ago.

The Wyatt Sicks arrived in WWE last summer. The faction is led by Uncle Howdy, and the members include Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. The group has not been on TV for months now. Nonetheless, the two major stars, Dutch and Vincent, could join the group after their AEW exits.

Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous tag team have been removed from AEW's official roster page, confirming their departure after two years with the company. In 2023, Dutch revealed that The Righteous joining WWE and aligning with the late Bray Wyatt after the latter's return was a possibility. However, the plans fell apart for some reason.

Nevertheless, Triple H could still bring in Vincent and Dutch as new members of the Wyatt Sicks in memory of Bray. Moreover, adding The Righteous could revive the faction and make it interesting enough for it to be featured again on TV. The tag team seems to have a somewhat similar gimmick to that of the Wyatts.

However, this is mere speculation at this point.

WWE Hall of Famer on why the Wyatt Sicks didn't work

As mentioned earlier, Uncle Howdy and Co. have not been on TV for months despite making waves in the beginning. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently explained that the group wasn't going to work without Bray.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy stated that the group can't be shoved down people's throats.

"Fans love Bray Wyatt. Without him, they've tried it, but they found out that this isn't going to work. You can force them down people's throats, but why do that when you can do something else?" he said.

Only time will tell if Triple H comes up with a plan to bring the Wyatt Sicks back on TV.

