Seemingly out of nowhere, Wardlow has emerged as AEW's biggest 'pillar'

When Tony Khan launched AEW in 2019, he stated that he wanted to develop a whole new generation of young stars. At the time, he mentioned that the promotion's future would be built around the company's 'four pillars'.

The AEW President cited Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and MJF as the four up-and-comers that he believed would be the foundation for the future. However, one man was left off that list.

That's because it was someone that nobody could have possibly seen coming.

On Wednesday, Wardlow fulfilled an unlikely journey as he captured the TNT Championship. Once simply considered by fans and observers as simply 'MJF's bodyguard', he's now poised to be one of the promotion's future main eventers.

The reaction to his victory was deafening, and it's clear that he's been embraced by the audience. At 34, he's still young, and considering his limited experience, it's fascinating that he's advanced so quickly.

Wardlow is only going to improve from here, and he's already holding TNT gold. The future appears to belong to him.

In Wardlow, AEW has a golden opportunity with a young legitimate, heavyweight

Tony Khan's original four pillars have a few things in common. They're all young, athletic guys who are very photogenic. They've all found their particular gimmicks and have developed their personas accordingly.

They also have something else in common: They're all small.

AEW was chastised for nearly two years for having way too many undersized performers in their main event spots. Critics scoffed that there were way too many 'spot-ka-teers' doing circus flips, and not enough big men. Many of them still do.

They now have a potential franchise player who could change that perception if his rise to the top is handled correctly.

With Wardlow, All Elite Wrestling can make up for the mistakes they made with a similar athlete, Brian Cage. Much like Wardlow, The Machine was a musclebound stack of potential. But his run with the promotion has gone by the wayside.

Of course, the company would love to grow more blue chippers like Wardlow, but they don't grow on trees. His talent is unique and fits exactly what they need right now.

AEW also needs more guys who would look good on a poster and can sell tickets. Once again, Mr. Mayhem fits that description as well.

Wardlow @RealWardlow @AEW Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder 😏 @AEW https://t.co/9JbyxLPIFz

This first title run will give us a good indication of what Wardlow will do now that he's stepped into an even bigger spotlight. He has a chance to be a superhero of epic proportions.

AEW may have four pillars, but the big man in the middle holding them up right now is Wardlow. If he shows he can someday put the promotion on his massive shoulders, he could end up being the most important pillar they have.

