Was Triple H the reason for Edge not re-signing WWE ? Analyzing Adam's comments

Former WWE Superstar Edge a.k.a. Adam Copeland has officially signed with AEW. He appeared at AEW’s WrestleDream, where he was shown aligning with Darby Allin and Sting.

Considering he is an extremely important part of WWE’s history, fans did not think he would turn his back on Titanland. Unfortunately, the man who ensured Edge always remained in WWE was Vince McMahon as Head of Creative, but that’s not the case anymore.

The Rated-R Superstar took to social media to explain that while he is extremely grateful for the opportunities that WWE presented him with, they had grown apart. Considering Triple H is WWE’s Chief Content Officer, it seems that The Game did not have extraordinary plans to keep Edge around.

It must be noted that AEW had approached Adam Copeland back in 2019 to debut on Dynamite, but Vince McMahon was making the decisions at that point. Considering the dedication The Big Man had towards the former Superstar, Edge bet on the promotion where he built his legacy returned to WWE instead of choosing AEW.

As of 2023, Triple H’s creative plans did not seem to include anything enticing for Edge including a title run. It’s possible if Vince McMahon was still calling the shots, he would ensure The Rated-R Superstar stays with WWE, even if it meant another stint as World Champion.

Bill Apter had an interesting take on the situation, further adding to this notion. He observed that Superstars who had risen during the McMahon Era were loyal to the company because it was Vince McMahon’s company. After WWE merged with UFC to form TKO, owned by Endeavour, the loyalty has begun to fade.

Edge’s AEW debut is a smashing hit among fans and on social media

The Rated-R Superstar’s AEW debut was a moment that fans had predicted ever since his last WWE match at Toronto when Titanland celebrated his 25th Anniversary.

His AEW debut is one of the biggest moments in pro wrestling for 2023. The other big moment was The Rock’s return on the September 15, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

These two moments are being compared on social media, with fans trying to understand who garnered the bigger reaction.

It so happens that while The Rock’s return was watched multiple times across several platforms for two weeks, it still managed to have 1.4 Million views on YouTube. On the other hand, Edge’s AEW debut has 1.2 Million views on YouTube in just a day.

Of course, this number can be expected to rise over time, but ultimately fans may want to wait for two weeks before making a verdict about who broke the internet.

Nevertheless, the former WWE Superstar has been getting much more traction in the first 24 hours as compared to The Brahma Bull.

