[Watch] Unseen footage of Saraya's explicit message after AEW Dynamite surfaces online

An unseen footage of AEW star Saraya has surfaced online. The video was shot by a fan after Dynamite had gone off-air.

This past Wednesday night, Chris Jericho teamed up with the former WWE Divas Champion for the first time to take on Adam Cole and Britt Baker. This mixed-gender tag team match was the main event of the show.

After the match, the 30-year-old star was standing on the entrance ramp when a fan ridiculed her in-ring skills. Saraya heard the comments and had a savage response.

"And you s**llow b*tch," Saraya said.

This match was made official after The Ocho and the British wrestler demanded they fight Cole and Baker.

The match as a whole was seemingly the culmination of a long-term rivalry. Both teams put on a tough fight. Despite all their efforts, Jericho and Saraya suffered defeat.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell called out AEW for entertaining numerous botches

During the above-mentioned mixed-gender tag team match, there was a spot where Saraya Irish whipped Baker onto the ropes. While the former AEW Women's Champion was hanging on the ropes, the former WWE Superstar seemingly spent too much time leaning forward.

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, the particular spot was a botch. In a now-deleted tweet, the veteran mentioned that wrestling promotions usually edit out these minor flaws. He was baffled that the Jacksonville-based promotion did not do so.

"Yeah…what he said. Usually, companies edit out drizzle like this but apparently @AEW doesn’t have the resources to do so. Smoky Mountain would’ve edited it out before it went to air. @WSI_YouTube," tweeted the veteran.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell had previously claimed that the talent in All Elite Wrestling hardly listen to the producers and go out to the ring to do what they please, and thus end up botching a lot.

