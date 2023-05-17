We asked Google AI if Jon Moxley is better than Roman Reigns (& it had the perfect answer)

Former SHIELD brethren Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley are undoubtedly the biggest names of their respective promotions today. While The Head of the Table is on the top of the WWE Mountain, Mox is embroiled in a heated feud with The Elite in AEW.

An argument has often been made over who's better between the two former SHIELD partners.

Google AI has put an end to The Tribal Chief vs. The Purveyor of Violence debate. According to Bard, Reigns has a slight edge over Moxley when it comes to being a complete wrestler.

"Whether Jon Moxley is better than Roman Reigns is a matter of opinion, but there are certainly arguments to be made on both sides. Moxley is a more versatile wrestler than Reigns. He is willing to compete in more unique match stipulations and can pull off good matches against a variety of opponents. He can be a technical wrestler, a high-flyer, or a brawler, and he is always entertaining to watch."

It also stated that The Tribal Chief is a more polished performer. The AI tool added that he has a better look, promo, and a better character.

"Reigns, on the other hand, is a more polished performer. He has a better look, a better promo, and a better character. He is also more protected by the company, which means that he is always booked to win. Ultimately, the question of who is better comes down to what you value in a wrestler. If you prefer a wrestler who is versatile and entertaining, then Moxley is the better choice. If you prefer a wrestler who is polished and protected, then Reigns is the better choice."

It's no secret that Roman Reigns has all the tools to reach the top of pro wrestling today. No offense to Jon Moxley, but he's nowhere near the level of The Tribal Chief, yet, thanks to the latter's record-setting run as the Universal Champion.

Konnan has also weighed in on Roman Reigns vs. Jon Moxley debate

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan made it clear that Jon Moxley doesn't belong in the same conversation as Roman Reigns.

"Roman’s been great at what he’s done. It’s [The Bloodline] is one of the best, if not the best storyline of the last twenty years of this business. […] I don’t know enough about Okada and I don’t think [Jon] Moxley is doing what Reigns is doing, and to me Roman is the man right now."

The former SHIELD brothers have not wrestled each other since WWE Battleground 2016, which saw Moxley emerge victorious in a Triple Threat match, also involving fellow former SHIELD member Seth Rollins.

With Jon Moxley recently signing a five-year contract extension with AEW, the chances of seeing The Hounds of Justice in the same ring are slim to none.

