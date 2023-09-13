What does AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo look like unmasked?

AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo is a former Tag Team and Trios Champion in the promotion and one of the biggest Lucha stars on the roster. But has he ever revealed the face underneath his mask and face paint?

Over the years, Penta has had his mask ripped open during many matches, especially against heels with no respect for Lucha Libre bylaws. Even in AEW, the star has had portions of his mask ripped off, giving fans a decent idea of how he looks underneath.

The most clear shot fans got of Penta El Zero Miedo's face was - ironically - during his match with his brother, Rey Fenix. As the bout became heated, Fenix almost completely ripped open Penta's mask.

Check out an image of the shot below:

This brutal attack was the first chance AEW fans got a good look at Penta's face.

Recently, Claudio Castagnoli became the latest person to try and tear the star's mask off and even donned it on screen briefly. Interestingly, neither Lucha Brother's name is public knowledge, as both men have done an incredible job of hiding their identities.

Alberto El Patron sang the AEW star's praises during an exclusive Sportskeeda interview

El Patron might have eventually become a controversial figure in WWE, but he comes from a Mexican wrestling dynasty, which has allowed him to remain relevant. Today, he still often competes in Mexico and even teamed up with Penta El Zero Miedo during AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, El Patron praised both Penta and Rush, as well as WWE's Santos Escobar, for the things they've done in pro wrestling.

"He [Penta El Zero Miedo] is amazing, I have always said it," Del Rio stated. "I think him and Escobar is [sic] doing great things. I mean, those are the ones doing great things, and I know Rush is doing great things as well. They are the ones with the opportunity, the chance of becoming the man for Latinos in the major companies."

It remains to be seen if Rush can similarly capture gold in AEW as Penta has over the past few years. Either way, it seems that both stars have Alberto El Patron's stamp of approval, and like many fans, he'll be keeping a close eye on their progression.

