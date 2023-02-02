What channel is AEW Dynamite on? Location, Time, Live Streaming Details, and more

AEW Dynamite is just one of the programs the Jacksonville-based promotion has aired on a weekly basis ever since its establishment in 2019. The February 1, 2023, episode will feature a number of exciting bouts, two title matches, streaks that might be broken, and a rumored return of a top star.

February 1, 2023, AEW Dynamite Preview

There will be three title matches for the upcoming Wednesday episode of Dynamite. First up, Darby Allin will once again defend the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe in an intense and exciting No Holds Barred match.

The inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is set to take on Red Velvet. It remains to be seen if Velvet will not take the title away from Cargill, but also if she will be the one to end the 50-0 win streak of the title holder.

Bryan Danielson will welcome Timothy Thatcher in the latter's debut match in All Elite Wrestling for the upcoming Dynamite episode. Thatcher was called upon by AEW World Champion MJF, who is hoping to wear down Danielson before their possible title shot at AEW Revolution in March.

Jon Moxley will also be in action against Adam Page for their third face-off against each other. Another singles match advertised for the upcoming Dynamite episode is Takeshita vs Brian Cage.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action, but there are still no opponents officially advertised for the show.

Interestingly, there have also been reports from Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer that Kenny Omega might return for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode.

The Cleaner and The Young Bucks returned to the promotion at last year's Full Gear event. They defeated the Death Triangle to capture the AEW World Trios Champions. Based on Fightful Select's report, Omega's absence might be due to visa issues.

What's the location for the February 1, 2023, episode of Dynamite?

Location: Wright State University Center in Dayton, Ohio.

At what time and day does AEW Dynamite begin to air?

USA: AEW Dynamite is televised every 8 pm Eastern time, 7 pm Central time, and 5 pm. Pacific time every Wednesday.

India: 6:30 am IST every Thursday.

UK: 1 am every Thursday.

Where and how to watch Dynamite on Television?

USA: TBS (Turner Broadcasting System).

India: Eurosport.

UK: ITV4.

How to watch the live streaming of Dynamite?

USA: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app.

India: Discovery Plus.

UK: Fite TV.

