The February 22, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite is the next big hurdle on the Road to Revolution. Superstars will be presented with opportunities to make it to the top, as only a few matches are confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view. Moreover, hostilities from the past week may receive payback tonight.

AEW Dynamite will be live at 8 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. CT on TBS in the United States of America. The Wednesday night show originally aired on TBS's sister channel, TNT, from October 2019 to December 2021. Both channels are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. since the late-1990s.

In Canada, Bell Media's TSN holds broadcasting rights to AEW Dynamite. The show will be telecasted live at a similar time to the USA and will also be streamed on TSN Direct as well as on TSN's website. Meanwhile, TNT Africa showcases Dynamite every Sunday morning at 10 A.M. CAT, four days after the U.S. broadcast.

Fans in India can catch the live action on Thursday at 6:30 A.M by subscribing to the Discovery+ network. Premium membership costs 199 INR monthly or 399 annually. Meanwhile, Eurosport India holds the broadcasting rights for telecasting All-Elite Wrestling.

For regions outside of the United States and Canada, FITE TV live streams Dynamite in simulcast with its US airing. The international streaming deal, part of the "AEW Plus" package, was announced on September 25, 2019.

Channel: TBS, TSN, TNT Africa

Livestream: FITE TV, Discovery+, TSN Direct

What events are scheduled for the February 22, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite?

Last week, Christian Cage laid a brutal beatdown on Jungle Boy. The former world tag team champion will disclose more about this hatred for Jack Perry in a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone. Also, Tony Khans has a big announcement to make two weeks before AEW Revolution hits the screens.

A total of five matches are inked down for the upcoming show. Saraya is going to fight her fourth match in the promotion to continue her story with Britt Baker, while Jon Moxley will aim for the 100th win in his All-Elite career. Below is the full card:-

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta – All-Atlantic Championship

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Tag Team Battle Royal

Before his World Championship match against MJF, Bryan Danielson will cut a promo to address the crowd in Pheonix, Arizona. Don't forget to tune in and catch all the action.

